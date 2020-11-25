back
PM Modi's Covid Missive To Chief Ministers
"We need to remind people of the seriousness of corona." Addressing India's CMs, here's how Prime Minister Modi said India should fight Covid-19 in the coming days...
25/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 89.2K
- 1K
- 166
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
159 comments
Hoshiyar S.a day
Sir jasi what about Rahul Gandhi I think you like him😛🤣
Roy F.2 days
Soo Bihar ko chotai banaya Modi nay. Shame on Bihar People
Gautam P.2 days
now vaccine will come again people will stand in long lines for long hours nd will die due to hunger and thirst
Gautam P.2 days
how he is speaking looks like having conversation with his family cant understand which variety of hindi he is speaking😅😅😅
Sumit G.3 days
wo mirzapur ka konsa dialogue tha wo
Kunwar S.3 days
When people talk about their rights, employment and education, Modi ji get them remember corona. Never seen such a cheap pm.
Jaswant S.3 days
Jumla king jee hai to jahan hai desh lootna apna kaam hai.20 lakh crore khaalas.nobody can challenge as Rti rule changed. Now love jehad jogi has been deputed. Tota more pm free sui freesui. 2 crore more job 5 aerdrome sold. See condtion of farmers who are on agitation.but gave 200 cows to Rawanda farmers for publcity.mango baba. Spoiled basic structure of consitution. Go go swami come iam here.open gate of sc. Chowkidar aaa raha hai.
Ajaz A.3 days
Feku No. 1
Viju V.3 days
Saaaaala chor feku saaaala
Manoj K.4 days
7th fail
Sirajul H.4 days
In the background, his state govts focusing on passing bills on "LoveJihad"
Abdul W.4 days
Asshole PM
Mohammed N.4 days
Hamari nahi BJP government ki galti un planned lockdown
Esli J.4 days
Aur bajao thaali :D ab akal lagi tikane
Azzhar S.4 days
Only advice to others. During Ram Mandir Pooja he & his followers didn't wear mask & didn't follow physical distancing. He & his party during election rallies & celebration violated all Covid norms. Covid restrictions apply only opposition to suppress their voice & pass draconian laws. Entire country's assets sold to a few Gujaratis. Govt & PM enjoy luxury by taxing people. His Rs.8500 Cr plane is rusting. One good thing happened due to Covid to force him to stay in India. Else he would have been roaming & enjoying the hospitality of other countries. He already wasted Rs.6000 Cr on international travel + the cost of plane. But he failed to achieve anything. He failed in foreign policy & couldn't even maintain good relationship with neighbours. Well-done Mr.Modi. Inside the nation GDP, hunger index, formers protest, raising diesel & petrol prices, removing gas subsidy, lack of jobs, draconian labour laws, UAPA, Lynching of minorities, CAA, NPR, NRC, takeover of Babri Masjid, Love Jihad. Manipulation of EVM, Buying of Nethas etc., are antipeople. Modi & RSS trying to wipe out opposition, want to keep uneducated population increasing by introducing NEET, NEP, approving 10% reservation for 3% & reducing cut off for this upper caste etc., well understood by people. BJP comes to power by EVM & buying nethas & that should be stopped else it's misrule will continue endlessly. India awake else it will be destroyed beyond repair. Four pillars of democracy is paralyzed under BJP. BJP & RSS should recollect the end of Hitler and Musolini & should correct themselves & rule the nation for the people.
Rashid K.4 days
land ki baat 🖕
Matab M.4 days
U r a coward .
Shabnam A.4 days
Feku pm Listen to farmers We support farmers All Indians should be fed cow dung for threatening the farmers Pm who kills farmers
Nasir K.5 days
Bloody Rubbish..... In Every min....In Every Second he is Continuesly making fool's to the people of India.... Bloody Shameless..... AAA....Thuuu........💦
Hilal A.5 days
Yah.. we need to bring the positivity of the people down 😂😂 this guy has made mockery out of this country