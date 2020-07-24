back

Portable Hospital Units For Covid Patients

This 15-bed mini-hospital can be set up anytime anywhere in just a few hours. Thanks to Modulus Housing for the footage!

07/24/2020 5:27 AM
  • 63.9k
  • 41

Portraits

  1. 1:52

    Portable Hospital Units For Covid Patients

  2. 1:20

    22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test

  3. 2:09

    On CCTV: Delhi Mom Fights Kidnappers

  4. 4:34

    Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure

  5. 3:23

    Didi Takes On 2021 Elections Guns Blazing

  6. 4:07

    Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students

Arte - il est temps

29 comments

  • Seyievilie K.
    4 hours

    Great job, God bless

  • Dhir K.
    7 hours

    Great idea for homeless. Get contract thru government build house for poor.

  • Anindya M.
    17 hours

    Cost? per unit

  • Mohan K.
    17 hours

    Great job👏👏👏👏

  • VJoan R.
    17 hours

    They should have done this long time ago n the slums would have live in a better conditions... Where were you guys??????

  • Mamata S.
    19 hours

    Great job.Govt. should support them

  • B P.
    19 hours

    please take look at this and in Telangana we can have some emergency stalls like this

  • Eeshan E.
    20 hours

    Great Job... Truly a Make In INDIA role model in such tested times. Good for rural healthcare

  • Manish N.
    20 hours

    You all have done a great job . Government please help them it will be a great help for the citizens

  • Sudip C.
    a day

    Nice job done.

  • Aravind K.
    a day

    Wonderful idea...can it withstand a windstorm or a tropical cyclone if erected open outdoor?

  • Amit P.
    a day

    Way better than private hospital. Look good in quality.

  • Ganesh R.
    a day

    Great work

  • Nitin R.
    a day

    Inspiring

  • Fahmida P.
    a day

    Copied from china

  • Nelson A.
    a day

    Yeah try telling the govt they will charge the tax payer acrore and charge you fot treatment too. Bloody corrupt even in deparate situation they want to fuck people

  • Hadhik J.
    a day

    Malayalis evide come on 🤟🤭❣️

  • Saurav M.
    a day

    But politicians wouldn't gain from this kind of hospital, as there will not be any corruption involved. And no longterm gains.

  • Dechen T.
    a day

    Commendable

  • Rohit K.
    a day

    , some crazy stuff happening around. I just remembered the convo we were having over tea one day on the cement tech one day 😅