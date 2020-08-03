back

Pregnant Woman Lifted To Hospital In Basket

What happens when a pregnant woman needs to be rushed to hospital but her village has no roads? This story comes from Surguja, Chhattisgarh.

08/03/2020 4:03 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 4:04 PM
  • 49.4k
  • 52

47 comments

  • Qureshi W.
    5 days

    Modi is not making poor ppl rich but rich ppl poor instead.except few rich families

  • Qureshi W.
    5 days

    Ask modi he will send raffel

  • Anand D.
    5 days

    Admin andbhkt h

  • Evangelist N.
    5 days

    The state and the central government are responsible and as a nation we have failed in uplifting the poor and the needy and especially in the remotes place of our country

  • Shameem H.
    6 days

    Poor soul. I pray for her to be safe and delivery goes well. They should have midwife in the villages like in olden days . In India poor suffer while rich enjoy.

  • Gayefrances I.
    6 days

    Where are those big mouthed black lives matter bullies

  • Gangadhar S.
    6 days

    Sorrowful state of underprivileged,

  • Sujata G.
    6 days

    I hope in the next election the govt ask votes from cows...this is not what any ppl of any nation deserves..shame on us for bringing this govt to power

  • Syamala K.
    6 days

    INDIA...great country..but poor people's cry never be heard and continues to suffer for their basic needs and their demands.We should say INDIA is growing, only when developments starts from these areas .

  • Sukumar B.
    6 days

    Let Ram Mandir be completed . Government will find PUSPAK VIMAN , it can be use as AIR AMBULANCE .

  • Neha M.
    6 days

    Why govt don't prioritize the needs of common people.... spending money to get recognized globally but truth is hidden what common people pays for that 🥺🥺

  • Kabita T.
    6 days

    Incredible India

  • Sabyasachi D.
    6 days

    All successive govts and leaders administrators are responsible for this situation in our country .

  • Lorena M.
    6 days

    Atleast that one in a flat surface some places here in my country you have to carry a sick person in a mountainous then across more River to go hospital...

  • Rajesh N.
    6 days

    Let's make roads, hospitals, Colleges instead of wasting money in Ram Temple. Ram haar dil mein bastehein. Mandir pe nahi..

  • Gibson B.
    6 days

    Really appreciating brut india to bring the real life of india

  • Sandeep K.
    7 days

    😥😥😥😥

  • Lhm A.
    7 days

    Make in

  • Manoj P.
    7 days

    इस बार बीजेपी को वोट ना डाले

  • Manoj P.
    7 days

    Please please please don't vote BJP

