back

Pune Doctor Back At Work 2 Days After Father's Death

His mother and brother are battling Covid-19 in hospital, his father succumbed to the disease. But Dr. Mukund Penurkar is back at work because he couldn't see other people suffering...

05/05/2021 6:57 AM
  • 68.4K
  • 58

Portraits

  1. 3:51

    This is an anti-rape device that bites back

  2. 2:41

    Dear Prime Minister, End Female Circumcision In India

  3. 4:07

    ‘Clit’eracy, And Why Everyone Needs It

  4. 3:41

    Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism

  5. 10:35

    Usha Uthup’s Journey From Nightclub Singer To Legend

  6. 2:39

    "Prepare For Covid Like You Would For An Earthquake"

54 comments

  • Lavanya M.
    a day

    🙏

  • Akash S.
    a day

    Empathy ❤️

  • Mona S.
    2 days

    Hats off

  • Chetan K.
    2 days

    God bless you sir..thank you for risking your life and saving others.

  • T.m. V.
    2 days

    God bless you and heal your family

  • Ali J.
    3 days

    Salute to all dedicated doctor

  • Jawaharlal S.
    3 days

    You are great.god bless you

  • Priti D.
    3 days

    Respect

  • Navin S.
    3 days

    God bless you

  • Smita M.
    3 days

    Condolences to the braveheart with a salute 🙏

  • Mamata B.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Sujata D.
    3 days

    God bless you sir

  • Atul M.
    3 days

    Such a great doctor and salute to you sir

  • DrShweta K.
    4 days

    Respect to you sir,May your brother n mother get well soon

  • Reetika S.
    4 days

    Doctors are god sent!! Salute to all the health care workers working relentlessly during such a difficult time 🙏🙏

  • Gaurangi P.
    4 days

    Good job sir

  • Anil K.
    4 days

    positive story...share some good stories...

  • Freeda R.
    4 days

    God bless you Dr Mukund.

  • Genevieve C.
    4 days

    Such a great doctor

  • Cheryl H.
    4 days

    This is a true hero

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.