back
Pune Doctor Back At Work 2 Days After Father's Death
His mother and brother are battling Covid-19 in hospital, his father succumbed to the disease. But Dr. Mukund Penurkar is back at work because he couldn't see other people suffering...
05/05/2021 6:57 AM
- 68.4K
- 1.5K
- 58
- 3:51
This is an anti-rape device that bites back
- 2:41
Dear Prime Minister, End Female Circumcision In India
- 4:07
‘Clit’eracy, And Why Everyone Needs It
- 3:41
Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism
- 10:35
Usha Uthup’s Journey From Nightclub Singer To Legend
- 2:39
"Prepare For Covid Like You Would For An Earthquake"
54 comments
Lavanya M.a day
🙏
Akash S.a day
Empathy ❤️
Mona S.2 days
Hats off
Chetan K.2 days
God bless you sir..thank you for risking your life and saving others.
T.m. V.2 days
God bless you and heal your family
Ali J.3 days
Salute to all dedicated doctor
Jawaharlal S.3 days
You are great.god bless you
Priti D.3 days
Respect
Navin S.3 days
God bless you
Smita M.3 days
Condolences to the braveheart with a salute 🙏
Mamata B.3 days
🙏
Sujata D.3 days
God bless you sir
Atul M.3 days
Such a great doctor and salute to you sir
DrShweta K.4 days
Respect to you sir,May your brother n mother get well soon
Reetika S.4 days
Doctors are god sent!! Salute to all the health care workers working relentlessly during such a difficult time 🙏🙏
Gaurangi P.4 days
Good job sir
Anil K.4 days
positive story...share some good stories...
Freeda R.4 days
God bless you Dr Mukund.
Genevieve C.4 days
Such a great doctor
Cheryl H.4 days
This is a true hero