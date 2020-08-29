back

Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

Dehydration and pruney, wrinkled skin from sweating on breakless 10-hour shifts... That's what Dr. Ahmad went right back to after recovering from Covid-19 himself.

08/29/2020 8:27 AM
  • 104.6k
  • 52

47 comments

  • Md S.
    2 hours

    is our professor.. a man on his mission👏🙌❤️

  • Sharma A.
    7 hours

    Pls take care of yourself...we may not be be able to see our doctors, but we acknowledge you...ur last line...🙏🙏🙏

  • M S.
    14 hours

    Hats off to those people

  • Naveen D.
    a day

    Actually Covid-19 doesn't exist in the first place. It's an End Time deception, lies and fear causing more damage to the society.

  • Anisha S.
    a day

    Proud of all those without whom our tough journey during these hard times would have been tougher.🙏

  • Chinta R.
    a day

    Thanks to all doctors and nurses and others who are helping to get rid of this pandamic ..

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    allah aapko or kamyabi de mere bhai

  • दिनेश स.
    a day

    Last wale baaat mein Dil jeet liya bhai ne.... ❤️❤️

  • Matumoni G.
    2 days

    🙏 God bless you.

  • Banik S.
    2 days

    I wish if all are able to think like you..🙏

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Dr. Ahmad's PPE plight invited a strong reaction of support and encouragement online: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/twitter-expresses-gratitude-as-doctor-shares-picture-of-pruney-fingers-after-using-ppe-kit-5758971.html

  • Kabita R.
    2 days

    Do take care of yourself. We will keep your safety in our prayers

  • Syed M.
    3 days

    bhai ❤❤❤

  • Nikita R.
    3 days

    Hatts off to all the doctors n nursing staffs for managing the situation during such a difficult time🙏🏻

  • Shahabuddin S.
    3 days

    May allah bless u

  • Shehnaz B.
    3 days

    MA. V v dedicated. May Allah help our Drs who treat and care for others and risk their Own lives. Always praying for their safety.

  • Anaxee S.
    3 days

    Salute 👏👏

  • Sameer S.
    4 days

    Private hospitals and nursing homes have been reaping profits in name of Covid Care treatment. Several small hospitals have been penalized and asked to refunf money for over charging patients.

  • Anirban S.
    4 days

    bhai bhai ❤️❤️

  • Kumar J.
    4 days

    damn cute doctor 😍❤❤❤

