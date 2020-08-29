back
Right Back To Frontlines After Covid
Dehydration and pruney, wrinkled skin from sweating on breakless 10-hour shifts... That's what Dr. Ahmad went right back to after recovering from Covid-19 himself.
08/29/2020 8:27 AM
- 104.6k
- 1.9k
- 52
47 comments
Md S.2 hours
is our professor.. a man on his mission👏🙌❤️
Sharma A.7 hours
Pls take care of yourself...we may not be be able to see our doctors, but we acknowledge you...ur last line...🙏🙏🙏
M S.14 hours
Hats off to those people
Naveen D.a day
Actually Covid-19 doesn't exist in the first place. It's an End Time deception, lies and fear causing more damage to the society.
Anisha S.a day
Proud of all those without whom our tough journey during these hard times would have been tougher.🙏
Chinta R.a day
Thanks to all doctors and nurses and others who are helping to get rid of this pandamic ..
Mohammad A.a day
allah aapko or kamyabi de mere bhai
दिनेश स.a day
Last wale baaat mein Dil jeet liya bhai ne.... ❤️❤️
Matumoni G.2 days
🙏 God bless you.
Banik S.2 days
I wish if all are able to think like you..🙏
Brut India2 days
Dr. Ahmad's PPE plight invited a strong reaction of support and encouragement online: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/twitter-expresses-gratitude-as-doctor-shares-picture-of-pruney-fingers-after-using-ppe-kit-5758971.html
Kabita R.2 days
Do take care of yourself. We will keep your safety in our prayers
Syed M.3 days
bhai ❤❤❤
Nikita R.3 days
Hatts off to all the doctors n nursing staffs for managing the situation during such a difficult time🙏🏻
Shahabuddin S.3 days
May allah bless u
Shehnaz B.3 days
MA. V v dedicated. May Allah help our Drs who treat and care for others and risk their Own lives. Always praying for their safety.
Anaxee S.3 days
Salute 👏👏
Sameer S.4 days
Private hospitals and nursing homes have been reaping profits in name of Covid Care treatment. Several small hospitals have been penalized and asked to refunf money for over charging patients.
Anirban S.4 days
bhai bhai ❤️❤️
Kumar J.4 days
damn cute doctor 😍❤❤❤