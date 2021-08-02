back

Six Myths About Surrogacy... Busted

This gynaecologist busted some of the biggest myths around surrogacy in India. Thanks to Doctoryuvi.

02/08/2021 6:57 PM
11 comments

  • Preeda A.
    06/08/2021 16:05

    Surrogacy is a big business for doctors in India and are being miss used in a very inappropriate way just for money. Example you can see with Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar producing white kids through surrogacy with white women. Now that’s pure racism through surrogacy…pathetic !

  • Prema L.
    04/08/2021 15:11

    Excellent doctor

  • নীলাভ দ.
    04/08/2021 14:44

    that means whatever was shown in the movie Mimi was wrong legally

  • Faiz A.
    04/08/2021 06:19

    it seems he have watched "MIMI" thats why giving clarifications.

  • Pranay N.
    04/08/2021 05:27

    Amir khan and sharuk khan 3rd children are via surrogacy.

  • Rajesh S.
    03/08/2021 20:00

    Hi

  • Victoria F.
    03/08/2021 15:14

    I will recommend surrogacy to any woman who has a phobia or can't bear a child. Don't care what the middle class thinks, it's your money it's your life. You don't have to prove anyone.

  • Sunila P.
    03/08/2021 10:11

    I never support surrogacy

  • Karun M.
    03/08/2021 09:20

    Now I know why Instagram is booming

  • Rakib M.
    02/08/2021 19:28

    meanwhile, millions of kids waiting in orphanages for a better home.

  • Brut India
    02/08/2021 17:19

    A study found that women in Gujarat would earn between Rs 1000- Rs 2000 at their regular jobs vs. Rs 1,50,000- Rs 6,00,000 by being a surrogate once. So then, why is surrogacy headed for a ban? https://www.thequint.com/neon/why-is-commercial-surrogacy-still-headed-for-a-ban-in-india-despite-its-benefits#read-more