Six Myths About Surrogacy... Busted

When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order
Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan
Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before
This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears
The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals
A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries
Surrogacy is a big business for doctors in India and are being miss used in a very inappropriate way just for money. Example you can see with Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar producing white kids through surrogacy with white women. Now that’s pure racism through surrogacy…pathetic !
Excellent doctor
that means whatever was shown in the movie Mimi was wrong legally
it seems he have watched "MIMI" thats why giving clarifications.
Amir khan and sharuk khan 3rd children are via surrogacy.
Hi
I will recommend surrogacy to any woman who has a phobia or can't bear a child. Don't care what the middle class thinks, it's your money it's your life. You don't have to prove anyone.
I never support surrogacy
Now I know why Instagram is booming
meanwhile, millions of kids waiting in orphanages for a better home.
A study found that women in Gujarat would earn between Rs 1000- Rs 2000 at their regular jobs vs. Rs 1,50,000- Rs 6,00,000 by being a surrogate once. So then, why is surrogacy headed for a ban?
https://www.thequint.com/neon/why-is-commercial-surrogacy-still-headed-for-a-ban-in-india-despite-its-benefits#read-more
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Preeda A.06/08/2021 16:05
Surrogacy is a big business for doctors in India and are being miss used in a very inappropriate way just for money. Example you can see with Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar producing white kids through surrogacy with white women. Now that’s pure racism through surrogacy…pathetic !
Prema L.04/08/2021 15:11
Excellent doctor
নীলাভ দ.04/08/2021 14:44
that means whatever was shown in the movie Mimi was wrong legally
Faiz A.04/08/2021 06:19
it seems he have watched "MIMI" thats why giving clarifications.
Pranay N.04/08/2021 05:27
Amir khan and sharuk khan 3rd children are via surrogacy.
Rajesh S.03/08/2021 20:00
Hi
Victoria F.03/08/2021 15:14
I will recommend surrogacy to any woman who has a phobia or can't bear a child. Don't care what the middle class thinks, it's your money it's your life. You don't have to prove anyone.
Sunila P.03/08/2021 10:11
I never support surrogacy
Karun M.03/08/2021 09:20
Now I know why Instagram is booming
Rakib M.02/08/2021 19:28
meanwhile, millions of kids waiting in orphanages for a better home.
Brut India02/08/2021 17:19
A study found that women in Gujarat would earn between Rs 1000- Rs 2000 at their regular jobs vs. Rs 1,50,000- Rs 6,00,000 by being a surrogate once. So then, why is surrogacy headed for a ban? https://www.thequint.com/neon/why-is-commercial-surrogacy-still-headed-for-a-ban-in-india-despite-its-benefits#read-more