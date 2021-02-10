Six Ways To Manage Anxiety

Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit
The best and most effective way to deal with anxiety and depression is to slap yourself and say "fuck you and you're feelings. Move on bitch".
Trust me. Nothing makes a clouded perspective clear like a good slap from your self. 👍🏼
Very beautifully explained
nok kape namko😅
Very beautifully explained. Thanks
@Brut India.. Can we do the same breathing technique in meditation for 20 minutes?
Ok, it's a good thing that at least such mental struggles are brought up front and trying to deal with together.
But, please don't try to stop your thoughts abruptly. If u do that, automatically it will create a tension within your own mind and u'll find yourself struggling even more; u'll go mad. So instead, try to create a distance with your thought. Let them pass by; don't feed energy into your thought. That's what u should do instead of trying to stop them.
Very Good
We automatically hhave become vulnerable to situations ,calamities ,predwcaments ,but this video has taight me a lesson please you need not to startle just like i was taken aback ,aghast ,now i am high on confidence, now i can do all works,i have a backlog of work,gradually i eill clearup all
At present condition, Very useful for Congress and left
You self seems to be mentally depressed
Mental health is much more importent momentous than any other thing in our life , it must be hiven paramount inportance ,we can't be ...WE OFTEN YELL IN AGONY ,LIKE WE HAVE BEEN SHATTERED,CRUMBLED ,SHREDED INTO THOUSANDS FRAGMENTS BUT IT HELPS US OUT TO BRING BACK TO LIFE WE FIND BACK OUR SENSATION ,DESOLATION SECLUSION. HAS .DISSAPEARED, so now i am cooled down
Brut. INDIA ,whatever i write for you seems less ,what a motivational and an inspirational video it is , a topnotch video ,it's a remedy,treatment .you know hectic busy these words are common in our life ,and you hardly feel that we are on cloud nine ,most of the time we feel blue and it's a antidote for us ,it's a dantastic way to delve into our own mind how could we placate mitigate palliate our frustration ,like a brisk walker we are just loatheringvaround strolling around and we are soaring ,we're on the top of a skyscraper builduing and zealously we want to feel the divinity ,godly saintly experience ,sometines our mind want to feel juvenile like we are buzzing around hovering around in a helicopter or walking on a thoroughfares and we are like spell bound enyranced flummoxed enraptured , i am vizualizing ,my imagination is lime mild soft breeze and a sweet fragrance in the air ,it's showering of our golden remambrances,reminiscenes ,i wonder which way life is heading ,and whose arrival is awaited ,just encompass love and love just like someone put on soothing music and we are so blissful ,euphonia in our life and it's subtantially enormously,exponentially increasing ,i wonder for a better future better life ,just i wanna keep the wheel turning, why should i lick someone's boot to get my work done SMOOTHLY no ,it's time for a break thanks brut india ,so all of the team members are astutes,clearheaded indipentdent minded unorthodox carry on just i wanna grab crescendo of success vociferously keep it up brut.
Very well said, from start to end.Thank you! The breathing techniques, muscle relaxing techniques were taught in Art of Living meditation classes too
Sometimes brut. release some video which is totally unpredictable unprecedented unthinkable and to be precise uncertain ,which mesmerizes me and my obsession ,infatuation with brut. Resurrects,revives like well done ,i wholeheartedly wish brut. For upcoming challenges ,my cordial greetings and my best regards to them ,my heartwarming and heartfelt gratitute the respective team who has potrayed this video infront of us to teach us a important lesson of life ,how can we embrace the essense of life ? Whoever the video creator is praiseworthy, the whole team deserves accolade ,this sense of humor of this team is radically principally predominantly a political and dont want to politicize any video ,mind boggling phenomenal marvellous ,wow it just has cheered me up ,this video radiates enamates a lot of positive energy ,an outpouring of positive energy ,giving off positive vibes ,ohh it gladdens me ,i am so exhalirated, flurry tizzy bewilderment anxiety nervousness agitation palpitation has vanished in no time after watching this video ,brut i beseech ,implore to you litterallly beh of you please bring out more and more this type of videos because we still believe you you are the one who is topmost online media house ,which has created your reputation which is very very exorbitant on your own , that is exactly we expect of you ,we know you never let us down ,i can't get enough of you ,so commedeble and applaudable i hold you in a high esteem ,so maintain ,retain and excel ,this video just has overwhelmed me ,ohh relaxation calmness ease laxity these words justify our lives also
Thank you...
Thank you for sharing valuable information .👌
Still also most of the Times i m dealing with the anxiety...In this hard situation i like to staying loneliness and full of Silent...
Zaberdast
