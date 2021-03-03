back

Spotting Red Flags In Your Relationship

Are you in a toxic relationship? Mental health therapist Arouba Kabir tells you 5 signs to watch out for.

03/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 91.9K
  • 28

    Spotting Red Flags In Your Relationship

18 comments

  • Sanjay P.
    10 hours

    Important think ( TRUST )

  • Mayank T.
    12 hours

    😆😂

  • Stuti D.
    14 hours

    🥶

  • Dheeraj S.
    20 hours

    Zyda magaz mari na karo ....i like his or her anger too...

  • Monica S.
    a day

    Agreed. Insightfull

  • Priyanka D.
    a day

    I enjoyed and agreed

  • Shifa C.
    a day

    Watch this! There is no better way to explain it.

  • Anurag Y.
    a day

    How do i get in one?

  • Sarosh E.
    a day

    See! The Toxic Relationships. 🙄r

  • Saleem B.
    a day

    I just read rapist 😐

  • HUsan S.
    a day

  • Saurav K.
    a day

    u :)

  • Naseem B.
    2 days

    ,lets rate ourselves 😜

  • Neema G.
    2 days

    Vaijanath ganiger

  • Shyam P.
    2 days

    Well said.. By the way.. What are the best constructive remedies available?

  • Faghir B.
    2 days

    Toxicity in any relationship doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t matter where the toxicity comes from or the reason for it being there. Love and happiness don’t always go together. Staying in a relationship should never have losing yourself as one of the conditions. You’re far too important! You owe them nothing, you owe YOURSELF everything

  • Wankhede A.
    2 days

    Issliye toh woh Khan sir ghanjini aur tere naam ka example diya😂�ay Rautmargh Rante

  • Rupesh Y.
    2 days

    Soon every glass of water 💦 will change relationship status 😅

