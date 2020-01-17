Student Suicides Peak In 2018

An Indian student kills themselves every hour. How can India stop obsessing over high marks?
Ibrar K.20 hours
Adam and Eve Fruit 🍇 of competitive environment.
Vâšn K.21 hours
Overpopulation KILLS !
Vâšn K.21 hours
Too much population will leads to such conflict, disasters. Less population means less and healthy competition, peaceful living !
Brut Indiaa day
More Indians are taking their lives every day after succumbing to unemployment:
Satya B.2 days
What is the solution??
Mansoor A.2 days
I went through this hell. I pulled out my daughter out of this system. We are now living in a free country where she will learn arts and music, and be an astrophysicist at the same time.
Sanam K.2 days
This educational system need reforms, where students are accompanied by skills, their competency should be assses base on performance and competency level not by rote memory and f.... Marks
Anjanie R.2 days
This is really SAD
Ramakrishna J.2 days
Is education a business in our country. Is it right or wrong Who many of parents now Bill gates degree who many back logs Sachin Tendulkar education qualification at what age did he get it We wants be engineer and doctors No want good human being Is money is everything then rich live for thousands of years Donot run for 1,2,3.... No It a business for education institutions
Prakash R.2 days
Dear India poor background people are dying. Its time to wake up call
Rashmi R.3 days
Hope many parents who are setting undue expectations see this and understand. To take right decisions for their children.
Zafar K.3 days
Mujhe bahot taqlif dete the ma baap, bhai.
Sauda I.3 days
Heart breaking
HISIS -.3 days
Now they they have seen someone with a fictional "Entire Political Science" degree become the Supreme Leader of the world's most populous democracy, while claiming to be a tea seller -- students should stop hopefully obsessing over marks.
Vikramjit S.3 days
Shocking...
Jigna S.3 days
When College stop demand high percentage for admission
Deepak K.3 days
..Rat race has killed childhood, taken off joy of adulthood & will bring grief in old-age, it is for you to understand this, ...no 'Godman', no 'Yogi', no religion, no politician & no parent would make you understand this, ...need to do (understand) it yourself to remain sane & peaceful...🌷
Sanchali D.3 days
I agree with Puspa PushpaTiwari on present education system. ..creativity among students can't be seen as parents or social system imposes demands on them....rote memorisation is common. .achieving distinction marks ....satisfying parents dream. .and settle life in Developed country are the main notion among the students. ..if every student think like this way we lose our own identification. .I must say about Rabindranath Tagore as he was not confined to books. Vivekananda as he was not taken admission in IIT, but his concept on science is indescribable. ..so we also think about this education because modern education scares our students whatever our students do not for their own sake but for others ignoring his or her will. Every child is blessed with creativity. ..we just dig out the creation out of them...
Vanessa J.3 days
If not exams, the bleak job market will achieve the same thing.
Suhana K.3 days
After framers and army soldiers now students ??