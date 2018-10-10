back

Swiss NGO Calls Out Multinational on Pesticide Poisonings

This NGO went on the ground in Maharashtra to investigate what was killing farmers. They told Brut India what they found.

10/10/2018 5:04 AM
  • 996.3k
  • 69

And even more

  1. 10:17

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  2. 7:21

    BJP Vs. Congress On Modi's Pandemic Response

  3. 5:44

    WHO Raises Alarm On Future Pandemics

  4. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  5. 4:43

    Covid Doesn’t Discriminate: Private Docs Seek Safeguards

  6. 3:14

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

47 comments

  • Md N.
    10/28/2018 19:15

    Time is rife to go for low input sustainable agriculture (LISA). It could be future model for growing food for mankind without using all types of herbicides,fungicides, pesticides and insecticides.

  • Jagmohan S.
    10/28/2018 07:36

    So sad it's bad thing

  • Mahendra K.
    10/28/2018 03:26

    Please visit our village

  • Mouhammad A.
    10/27/2018 17:28

    My dear its a pakistan

  • RB T.
    10/27/2018 15:03

    Nice

  • Punit B.
    10/27/2018 14:16

    jarur dekho

  • Raghu P.
    10/27/2018 13:15

    Osm

  • Buta S.
    10/26/2018 16:13

    Nyc

  • Mujahid A.
    10/26/2018 08:41

    Do you have any suggestions without pesticides?

  • Muhammad Z.
    10/25/2018 11:36

    Jjjijj

  • Venkat Y.
    10/24/2018 16:35

    Ban chemical pesticides n use eco friendly substances

  • भाउसाहेब प.
    10/24/2018 09:33

    याला म्हणतात खांदेश

  • Niraj M.
    10/23/2018 08:49

    what the fuck govt doing, it should be ban earliar

  • मगाराम ग.
    10/23/2018 02:28

    Hiii

  • Mohit Ç.
    10/20/2018 12:51

    dekh lyo rr niti aali kmpny ga kaam 🤐🤐🤐

  • Raghavendra S.
    10/18/2018 01:47

    good massage sir

  • Vijjay P.
    10/17/2018 11:33

    dada ap bi mat bechna ab ...

  • Victory S.
    10/17/2018 09:11

    C8vihivocicocofovovi8icifigiguc8c9c9

  • Mohammed R.
    10/16/2018 15:43

    Super

  • Sardar G.
    10/15/2018 15:47

    Y syngenta

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.