Swiss NGO Calls Out Multinational on Pesticide Poisonings
This NGO went on the ground in Maharashtra to investigate what was killing farmers. They told Brut India what they found.
10/10/2018 5:04 AM
47 comments
Md N.10/28/2018 19:15
Time is rife to go for low input sustainable agriculture (LISA). It could be future model for growing food for mankind without using all types of herbicides,fungicides, pesticides and insecticides.
Mujahid A.10/26/2018 08:41
Do you have any suggestions without pesticides?
Ban chemical pesticides n use eco friendly substances
what the fuck govt doing, it should be ban earliar
