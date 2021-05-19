back

Tackling Mental Health During Covid-19: A Doctor's Plea

This surgeon is in hospital due to post-Covid complications. His parents are in hospital too. His brother died of the infection last month. Dr. Neeraj Kumar now says perhaps it is time to cautiously open Covid wards to families to counter the loneliness and state of panic in India's medical facilities.

19/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 200.7K
  • 158

133 comments

  • Aruna S.
    16 hours

    Whatever he said is exactly 💯 true....

  • Sabuhi S.
    16 hours

    Superb observation n indeed valuable suggestions...Wish u a speedy recovery! Postive cases need to be provided positive environment than stressful one..Panic deteriorates condition of patient..Apart from other things Covid is a mind-game and immunity dependent illness!

  • M S.
    16 hours

    Hello Sir, this Sujata M, from Mysore India. I am a Counseling Psychologist and I can help people through online mode if anyone impacted with COVID is need of Psychological aid my contact details- 9886191174

  • Alvina S.
    17 hours

    Each word he says is true....its really traumatic for covid patients.

  • Neeraj M.
    17 hours

    V Right With frnds and family support it can be remarkable maybe thru a Glass See through and plugged in audio I lost my dear friend bcoz he gave up and the Required Boost was missing 🙏

  • Anjali G.
    18 hours

    Well said.. Get well soon 👍

  • Pratima B.
    18 hours

    Get Well Soon Doctor. Very good suggestion.

  • Ruby D.
    18 hours

    Wishing you a very Speedy recovery. GOD bless and every one around you.😇

  • Susan M.
    18 hours

    I agree with you doc.

  • Marie B.
    19 hours

    Get well soon doctor, wishing you all to find a way to save your people, so sad to see your great nation being touched with so much covid , god bless you, French people also care for India

  • Anju R.
    21 hours

    Sahi kha Mai bhi ye suggestions accept karti hu

  • Latika A.
    a day

    Get well soon. Dr. Neeraj. Be strong. God bless you.

  • Venus R.
    a day

    Absolutely Right !!! I wish for your speedy recovery. God bless

  • Titli D.
    a day

    Yes I and my husband faced this trauma.. I could not believe first that my in lawsa r covid effected and we were also started effecting.. 😭 horrible days

  • Selie V.
    a day

    Words of wisdom. Physical illnesses be it Covid-19 or other ailments must be addressed with mental, emotional, spiritual and psychological needs of the patients. Very often we miss out the obvious human needs because we tend to focus more on what we presume are more important.

  • T K.
    a day

    Shi kha Dr mere sath bhi bilkul aisa hi hua tha...

  • Neelakshi R.
    a day

    Get well soon. May God bless you with good health .

  • Heena M.
    a day

    Chennai hospitals, do allow patients attendant to meet the patient with PPE kit.

  • Geetha A.
    a day

    Praying for your speedy recovery

  • Kirti K.
    a day

    Well said .... 👍 Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏

