Tackling Mental Health During Covid-19: A Doctor's Plea
This surgeon is in hospital due to post-Covid complications. His parents are in hospital too. His brother died of the infection last month. Dr. Neeraj Kumar now says perhaps it is time to cautiously open Covid wards to families to counter the loneliness and state of panic in India's medical facilities.
19/05/2021 5:27 AM
133 comments
Aruna S.16 hours
Whatever he said is exactly 💯 true....
Sabuhi S.16 hours
Superb observation n indeed valuable suggestions...Wish u a speedy recovery! Postive cases need to be provided positive environment than stressful one..Panic deteriorates condition of patient..Apart from other things Covid is a mind-game and immunity dependent illness!
M S.16 hours
Hello Sir, this Sujata M, from Mysore India. I am a Counseling Psychologist and I can help people through online mode if anyone impacted with COVID is need of Psychological aid my contact details- 9886191174
Alvina S.17 hours
Each word he says is true....its really traumatic for covid patients.
Neeraj M.17 hours
V Right With frnds and family support it can be remarkable maybe thru a Glass See through and plugged in audio I lost my dear friend bcoz he gave up and the Required Boost was missing 🙏
Anjali G.18 hours
Well said.. Get well soon 👍
Pratima B.18 hours
Get Well Soon Doctor. Very good suggestion.
Ruby D.18 hours
Wishing you a very Speedy recovery. GOD bless and every one around you.😇
Susan M.18 hours
I agree with you doc.
Marie B.19 hours
Get well soon doctor, wishing you all to find a way to save your people, so sad to see your great nation being touched with so much covid , god bless you, French people also care for India
Anju R.21 hours
Sahi kha Mai bhi ye suggestions accept karti hu
Latika A.a day
Get well soon. Dr. Neeraj. Be strong. God bless you.
Venus R.a day
Absolutely Right !!! I wish for your speedy recovery. God bless
Titli D.a day
Yes I and my husband faced this trauma.. I could not believe first that my in lawsa r covid effected and we were also started effecting.. 😭 horrible days
Selie V.a day
Words of wisdom. Physical illnesses be it Covid-19 or other ailments must be addressed with mental, emotional, spiritual and psychological needs of the patients. Very often we miss out the obvious human needs because we tend to focus more on what we presume are more important.
T K.a day
Shi kha Dr mere sath bhi bilkul aisa hi hua tha...
Neelakshi R.a day
Get well soon. May God bless you with good health .
Heena M.a day
Chennai hospitals, do allow patients attendant to meet the patient with PPE kit.
Geetha A.a day
Praying for your speedy recovery
Kirti K.a day
Well said .... 👍 Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏