Take Covid-19 Seriously, Indian Doctor In China Warns
Dr. Piyush Sharma volunteered in the fight against the coronavirus in China. Originally from Rajasthan, he told Brut why India needs to take the pandemic very seriously.
03/23/2020 4:43 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 4:43 PM
Keron S.30 minutes
Proud of you Dr. You are a real hero of India👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏
Gaji L.34 minutes
Real hero of India , but not severing for India, people need place to born, to study, to get degree ,and once everything in hand no need India any more and starts serving for other country
Abdul R.37 minutes
👏
Celina S.42 minutes
This is bullshit they are the ones who played dirty game and we are the ones paying price of their shit specially Italy.. so don't say they did good plus I just think all countries should band china completely then only they will stop acting cruel and over smart
Bina R.an hour
Dr Piyush, you are a great person, a real professional, a super hero, a rare human being. You are an inspiration to those who choose to become a medical practitioner. I highly laud your efforts, am proud of you, just as much as do your family. 💝
Manbir S.an hour
Pls watch
Barbara R.2 hours
😭🙏👋👍
Lokesh T.2 hours
Hats off to China a nation of diverse culture, and creed having managed to march against the virus and bring it to its knees. Thanks to the doctor who may have brought affection for Indian people, amongst the Chinese. Both the cultures are since times immemorial interconnected and friendly. Don't know what done political dynasty did to it. Hats off to the President of such country to have led people out of this mess.
M S.2 hours
Everything is contradicting when witnesses say lots and lots of dead bodies wrapped and cremated and China says about 4000 deaths in total. The figures released by Chinese authorities can't be trusted.
Smitha S.2 hours
OMG what will happen to our little Mauritius 😔
Abhishek K.2 hours
Great... Yaar... Hum to Ram bharose hai...
Neil N.2 hours
Chinese are Brave..
RiNcy D.2 hours
must watch!
Amogh G.3 hours
Hi
Nammrata U.3 hours
Salute to him.. M worrird wat will happen in india.. ☹️
Manan J.3 hours
Well done bhaiya👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Gunjan K.3 hours
sir ji listen it once..
Nida R.3 hours
Controlling the sale of paracetamol and analgesics is crucial to identifying infected people. Excellent tip.
Dolly G.4 hours
Really remarkable.. Praying that, Indians will follow the same... And quickly come out of it
Partha P.4 hours
Due to thia bloddy china entire world is struggling. Blast the country and erase from the earth map