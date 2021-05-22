back

Taking Care Of Your Hair And Skin During Covid

From mask acne to hairfall, Covid-19 and its attendant precautions can cause a number of problems. Dr Rashmi Shetty explained how to take care of your hair and skin while staying safe.

22/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 27.8K
  • 9

Portraits

  1. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  2. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  3. 1:41

    Parents’ Heartwarming Reaction To College Acceptance Surprise

  4. 3:00

    The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair

  5. 6:49

    Karan Johar: Hero Or Villain?

  6. 9:56

    A Day In The Life Of An ER Doctor

7 comments

  • Tanuja K.
    4 days

    Thank you BRUT for sharing this.... 😍😍😷

  • StupidMe S.
    6 days

    Great advice

  • Hervé F.
    22/05/2021 10:15

    Thanks for her advices 🙂

  • Udas S.
    22/05/2021 07:10

    You are so cute🙁

  • Yoshi S.
    22/05/2021 06:17

    Fake

  • Rajesh S.
    22/05/2021 06:11

    Hi 😌

  • Brut India
    21/05/2021 10:19

    These symptoms should not be ignored: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/coronavirus-symptoms-emergency-symptoms-of-covid-19-that-you-must-know-about/photostory/82699874.cms?picid=82699924

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.