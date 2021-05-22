back
Taking Care Of Your Hair And Skin During Covid
From mask acne to hairfall, Covid-19 and its attendant precautions can cause a number of problems. Dr Rashmi Shetty explained how to take care of your hair and skin while staying safe.
22/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 27.8K
- 228
- 9
7 comments
Tanuja K.4 days
Thank you BRUT for sharing this.... 😍😍😷
StupidMe S.6 days
Great advice
Hervé F.22/05/2021 10:15
Thanks for her advices 🙂
Udas S.22/05/2021 07:10
You are so cute🙁
Yoshi S.22/05/2021 06:17
Fake
Rajesh S.22/05/2021 06:11
Hi 😌
Brut India21/05/2021 10:19
These symptoms should not be ignored: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/coronavirus-symptoms-emergency-symptoms-of-covid-19-that-you-must-know-about/photostory/82699874.cms?picid=82699924