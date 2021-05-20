back

The Children Orphaned By The Pandemic

This Delhi cop stepped in to take care of a baby whose parents tested positive for Covid-19. But many children aren't as lucky...

20/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 52.6K
  • 25

25 comments

  • Anita J.
    13 minutes

    Great job .God has given them courage to do that .

  • Griselda R.
    2 hours

    So kind. May God bless her

  • Rottweiler P.
    6 hours

  • George T.
    6 hours

    Great job 🙏

  • Jamal R.
    7 hours

    Salute to the constable 👏👏👏

  • Anupama S.
    8 hours

    Really appreciated

  • Nyla Z.
    8 hours

    Greatjob 🙏🙏god bless

  • Neena D.
    9 hours

    Salute mam

  • Aysha S.
    12 hours

  • Sonali S.
    17 hours

    P

  • Kanika S.
    17 hours

    Please let me know which organizations is helping these kids..

  • Gowri K.
    17 hours

    Do you have any leads to organisations who help support such kids?

  • Vijayalaxmi A.
    18 hours

    Great 🙏

  • Talat H.
    18 hours

    May we all together able to come up and help each other in these most difficult bitter times.

  • Ajit S.
    18 hours

    Salute madam

  • Baharana T.
    19 hours

  • Panchatapa D.
    19 hours

    Grt job👏👏👏

  • Orafiri D.
    19 hours

  • Indu S.
    19 hours

    Salute Mam🙏

  • Kishori T.
    19 hours

    धन्य हैं

