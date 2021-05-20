back
The Children Orphaned By The Pandemic
This Delhi cop stepped in to take care of a baby whose parents tested positive for Covid-19. But many children aren't as lucky...
20/05/2021 1:27 PM
- 52.6K
- 1K
- 25
25 comments
Anita J.13 minutes
Great job .God has given them courage to do that .
Griselda R.2 hours
So kind. May God bless her
Rottweiler P.6 hours
George T.6 hours
Great job 🙏
Jamal R.7 hours
Salute to the constable 👏👏👏
Anupama S.8 hours
Really appreciated
Nyla Z.8 hours
Greatjob 🙏🙏god bless
Neena D.9 hours
Salute mam
Aysha S.12 hours
❤
Sonali S.17 hours
P
Kanika S.17 hours
Please let me know which organizations is helping these kids..
Gowri K.17 hours
Do you have any leads to organisations who help support such kids?
Vijayalaxmi A.18 hours
Great 🙏
Talat H.18 hours
May we all together able to come up and help each other in these most difficult bitter times.
Ajit S.18 hours
Salute madam
Baharana T.19 hours
Panchatapa D.19 hours
Grt job👏👏👏
Orafiri D.19 hours
Indu S.19 hours
Salute Mam🙏
Kishori T.19 hours
धन्य हैं