The Day Of A Covid-19 Sanitation Worker

Saud Z.6 days
Important thing is this is high risk job so how much salary they are getting to risk their life with their family which is very sad RESPECT ✊ BROTHER for risking your life for is IN THIS WORLD YOU ALL ARE REAL HEROES
Jyoti K.7 days
You are the most respect worthy .... 🙏... God bless you and your family 🙏
Daisy R.7 days
May God bless you and keep you and your family safe! You are a hero!
Vsk R.05/01/2020 19:39
A true indian
Binita S.05/01/2020 16:23
God bless them
Shweta M.05/01/2020 15:02
Salute to u
Asha M.04/30/2020 22:15
🙏🙏🙏you’re a true hero....respect
Anshuman N.04/30/2020 19:10
Jay ho
Sujit G.04/30/2020 18:02
Increase their salaries by at least three times, they are putting their life's at risk and more protective gears must be given to them
Ramkrishna S.04/30/2020 17:53
🙏🙏🙏
Thianhoilam I.04/30/2020 17:17
Blessings to all these heroes...
Pauline G.04/30/2020 16:50
God bless. Be safe.
Pauline G.04/30/2020 16:50
👏👏👏👏👏
Mala K.04/30/2020 09:23
Will.pray for youvand your family
Mala K.04/30/2020 09:22
God bless uou dear
Nista D.04/30/2020 07:49
Salute to such real life heros .......bhagwan ape saath hai
Akash S.04/30/2020 07:03
Salute to you brother
Priya D.04/30/2020 04:57
God bless you !
Jyothi B.04/29/2020 17:08
Respect and salute. Pls do take care and be safe. Thank you🙏
Sarita I.04/29/2020 11:29
God bless you and keep your family and you safe. Thank you for doing a wonderful job.