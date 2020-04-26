back

The Day Of A Covid-19 Sanitation Worker

The morning goodbye in this household is filled with dread. 😢

04/26/2020 4:57 AM
150 comments

  • Saud Z.
    6 days

    Important thing is this is high risk job so how much salary they are getting to risk their life with their family which is very sad RESPECT ✊ BROTHER for risking your life for is IN THIS WORLD YOU ALL ARE REAL HEROES

  • Jyoti K.
    7 days

    You are the most respect worthy .... 🙏... God bless you and your family 🙏

  • Daisy R.
    7 days

    May God bless you and keep you and your family safe! You are a hero!

  • Vsk R.
    05/01/2020 19:39

    A true indian

  • Binita S.
    05/01/2020 16:23

    God bless them

  • Shweta M.
    05/01/2020 15:02

    Salute to u

  • Asha M.
    04/30/2020 22:15

    🙏🙏🙏you’re a true hero....respect

  • Anshuman N.
    04/30/2020 19:10

    Jay ho

  • Sujit G.
    04/30/2020 18:02

    Increase their salaries by at least three times, they are putting their life's at risk and more protective gears must be given to them

  • Ramkrishna S.
    04/30/2020 17:53

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Thianhoilam I.
    04/30/2020 17:17

    Blessings to all these heroes...

  • Pauline G.
    04/30/2020 16:50

    God bless. Be safe.

  • Pauline G.
    04/30/2020 16:50

    👏👏👏👏👏

  • Mala K.
    04/30/2020 09:23

    Will.pray for youvand your family

  • Mala K.
    04/30/2020 09:22

    God bless uou dear

  • Nista D.
    04/30/2020 07:49

    Salute to such real life heros .......bhagwan ape saath hai

  • Akash S.
    04/30/2020 07:03

    Salute to you brother

  • Priya D.
    04/30/2020 04:57

    God bless you !

  • Jyothi B.
    04/29/2020 17:08

    Respect and salute. Pls do take care and be safe. Thank you🙏

  • Sarita I.
    04/29/2020 11:29

    God bless you and keep your family and you safe. Thank you for doing a wonderful job.