back
The Do's And Don'ts Of Giving Condolences
Has someone you know lost a person dear to them? Therapist Arouba Kabir tells you the do's and don'ts of helping them through the grief.
08/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 22.6K
- 265
- 9
And even more
- 1:00
La actriz Pryanka Chopra alza la voz por India
- 5:28
El tabú del sufrimiento relacionado con el posparto
- 3:46
Cómo afrontar la ansiedad de la pandemia
- 3:12
'The Clit Test', la herramienta que busca incluir el clítoris en las pantallas
- 2:33
Niksen, el arte de no hacer nada
- 5:06
5 preguntas simples sobre el 'squirt'
7 comments
Rey S.15 hours
😔 desperately needed this
Abhishek N.18 hours
Very Important message...
Christina C.a day
Lost my Mom to covid recently...your words have given me some relief. Thank you🙏🙏
Hema R.2 days
My poupou has just passed away..n l could not be there for her funeral, somewhere I was feeling guilty not to be there at her last rites. But now your talks have boost my morals# thanks dear friend..you have showed me the right direction to be in touch with my close ones..
Radha T.2 days
have you been through this?
Arjun S.2 days
+91-7568615461आपकी हर समस्या का समाधान 🙏नोट:- Astrologer जरूर संपर्क करें👈 📲《Call No.+91-7568615461》 🎖31 Times Gold Medallist 🏆🤲 🙆🏻♀️Love_Problem_Solution🙋🏽♂️ 🧝🏻♂️Love Marriage Specialist 🙋🏻♀️ 🧜🏼♀️Love Vashikaran Specialist 😈 📲《Call And WhatsApp No.+91-7568615461
Brut India4 days
Arouba Kabir also warns to look out for survivor's guilt in times of Covid-19. Learn more about it here: https://theconversation.com/covid-19-survivors-guilt-a-growing-issue-as-reality-of-loss-settles-in-153705