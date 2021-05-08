back

The Do's And Don'ts Of Giving Condolences

Has someone you know lost a person dear to them? Therapist Arouba Kabir tells you the do's and don'ts of helping them through the grief.

7 comments

  • Rey S.
    15 hours

    😔 desperately needed this

  • Abhishek N.
    18 hours

    Very Important message...

  • Christina C.
    a day

    Lost my Mom to covid recently...your words have given me some relief. Thank you🙏🙏

  • Hema R.
    2 days

    My poupou has just passed away..n l could not be there for her funeral, somewhere I was feeling guilty not to be there at her last rites. But now your talks have boost my morals# thanks dear friend..you have showed me the right direction to be in touch with my close ones..

  • Radha T.
    2 days

    have you been through this?

  • Arjun S.
    2 days

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Arouba Kabir also warns to look out for survivor's guilt in times of Covid-19. Learn more about it here: https://theconversation.com/covid-19-survivors-guilt-a-growing-issue-as-reality-of-loss-settles-in-153705

