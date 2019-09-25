The Downside Of India’s Vaping Ban

Some Indians are deeply upset about the ban on sale of e-cigarettes. This young content writer thinks it’s simply unfair.
Max F.10/01/2019 14:46
Alfred H.10/01/2019 05:25
The BJP government is such a hypocrite... They will ban E cigarettes but not Cigarettes... What a shame...
Jerry A.09/30/2019 15:49
Vape is not a cessation product..Brut shame on you for bringing such uninformed guys on cam..
Aida D.09/30/2019 05:54
smoking is not good dangerous to your health
Dharanya S.09/30/2019 03:21
Vaping is not a cessation product at all...as he claims..!!!
Anubhav S.09/29/2019 19:00
Govt Should ban cigarettes also...
Maha M.09/29/2019 00:53
The ban is not only in India but in many countries. E-cigs can tremendously reduce the purchase of cigarettes in global. Cigarettes companies are gigantic corporate in the world earning fast big money. So don't blame your India government for which is out of their control. These gigantic corporate companies agreed to ban smoking in public, but not agree when WHO thought of banning the tobacco and smoking. Now smoking is an individual "right to destroy himself/ herself".
Shul M.09/28/2019 20:40
Content writer mere dost, itni Akkal agar loko me hoti to Metro me Chachaji Vape nai maar rahe hote... But this guy does point on something bigger than ban of e-cigs... the fact that you become a criminal for simple things even if you are a law abiding, tax paying citizen... E-cigs are not manufactured in India and so creating not a big profit for the Govt. Compare to normal Cigarettes manufactured within the country. 👍 so there you go
Prince K.09/28/2019 18:45
But u stupid need to understand that it's also easy carry anywhere suppose if government allow and students carry this e cigarettes in their bag and use this in college or school. The other also get influence by these activities. If government allows such kind of material for Indian public u will see in later year that the young generation going to addict to many other drugs . Instead of encouraging this step u stupid come on social media and expressing your view it's totally hypocrite. Are you going pay for those young people if they suffer from any disease in the future. Are r u opening NGO for this e cigarettes company. Shame on him.
Raviraja D.09/28/2019 17:04
Why the Indian government acts so stupid so they want every vaping person to start smoking again so that they can get more money from them and infact cigarette is causing more cancer deaths then vaping does RIP India it's good to ban but what to ban when to ban how to ban impacts life. I have seen many kids smoking cigarettes and even weed who are less than 10years old in North stares which are under developed what about that the leaders and mad followers?
Páwán K.09/28/2019 17:02
Its bad man.. a sigarette is wau better then these e smokers
Adwait N.09/28/2019 08:42
That guy doesnt look like a runner,person with healthy skin or anything he mentioned... Don't ban it just increase prices 100 times...
Bengia N.09/27/2019 17:28
What about tobacco?? Liquor? Etcetera etcetera 😂😂😂 Come on ....please i'm a non- smoker, i don't use tobacco but this excuse is ridiculous!!! .....What about the cancer caused due to tobacco, cigaretes??Etc?? 😆😆😝 And now don't go on about the revenue; i know very well 😁😁 India has a tremendous potential to generate revenue through other sources, it's just that no one has ventured it or may be if they did, it wasn't done properly just like the tobacco 😂 with the advertisement of the hazardous cause imprinted and allowing it to flourish 😑😑😕😐 Irony 😏
Alexis O.09/27/2019 09:44
Avijit L.09/27/2019 05:38
sad reacts only
Orange C.09/27/2019 05:29
Gov:: Let's ban e-cigrettes ..becoz it's hampering traditional tobacco cigarettes business..
Saurav C.09/26/2019 17:52
Yaseen S.09/26/2019 16:04
Nobody can change one's habit, ban on smoking in public place was appreciated but this one may even lead majority for a higher dangerous alternative. Even whine is a major reason to cause death among teenager according to sensus, but why isn't it banned.
Sandeep S.09/26/2019 14:24
It’s should be banned totally good work great one
Tushar L.09/26/2019 09:44
