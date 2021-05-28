back
The Faces Behind India's Covid-19 Death Toll
A father who wanted to organise his son's wedding. A school principal who wanted to see her granddaughter study abroad. A retired engineer who loved poetry. Here are the lives and dreams of 9 Indians who died during the coronavirus pandemic.
28/05/2021 2:54 PMupdated: 28/05/2021 2:55 PM
18 comments
Chris G.4 days
All could be avoidable if our pm cared more about our healthcare infrastructure than he did about his image and ego
Anirudha M.5 days
What does it mean .. India is fighting and recovering fast .. Don't give panic or cause of panic to Indians. They are brave and fighting against it like wounded tiger
Geeta R.5 days
Very sad .May God grant them Moksha .
Indu M.5 days
Lost my father Brahamanand Thakur due to covid. Thank u Brut India for making this lovely video. We are all going through similar pain.
Kalyani S.6 days
Lovely work ... We lost our brother Dr Kinsuk Datta in Covid ...Can well understand the pain all are going through.
Khalid L.6 days
Rip
Isabel H.6 days
R.l.P 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Asha P.6 days
OM SHANTI 🙏
Anushka V.6 days
May their souls rest in peace 🙏
Hervé F.6 days
I looked at the whole video. It's heartbreaking to see this video : people die fastly without be able prevent their death. I'm sad for them. May they rest in peace 🙏 I pray for India stays strong and blessed 💪🏾
Nyla Z.6 days
May their souls rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Manish N.6 days
This is just sensationalism . Should not be doing this.
Yawar Y.6 days
Golden souls, lost to us. Memories are all we will treasure now. Tragic. Very tragic!
Brut India6 days
Recently, the Indian government dismissed this New York Times report on India's Covid-19 toll as "baseless": https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/25/world/asia/india-covid-death-estimates.html
Rajesh S.6 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Rajesh S.6 days
Rajesh S.6 days
