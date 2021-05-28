back

The Faces Behind India's Covid-19 Death Toll

A father who wanted to organise his son's wedding. A school principal who wanted to see her granddaughter study abroad. A retired engineer who loved poetry. Here are the lives and dreams of 9 Indians who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

28/05/2021 2:54 PMupdated: 28/05/2021 2:55 PM
  • 41.9K
  • 21

18 comments

  • Chris G.
    4 days

    All could be avoidable if our pm cared more about our healthcare infrastructure than he did about his image and ego

  • Anirudha M.
    5 days

    What does it mean .. India is fighting and recovering fast .. Don't give panic or cause of panic to Indians. They are brave and fighting against it like wounded tiger

  • Geeta R.
    5 days

    Very sad .May God grant them Moksha .

  • Geeta R.
    5 days

    Very sad .May God grant them Moksha .

  • Indu M.
    5 days

    Lost my father Brahamanand Thakur due to covid. Thank u Brut India for making this lovely video. We are all going through similar pain.

  • Kalyani S.
    6 days

    Lovely work ... We lost our brother Dr Kinsuk Datta in Covid ...Can well understand the pain all are going through.

  • Khalid L.
    6 days

    Rip

  • Isabel H.
    6 days

    R.l.P 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Asha P.
    6 days

    OM SHANTI 🙏

  • Anushka V.
    6 days

    May their souls rest in peace 🙏

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    I looked at the whole video. It's heartbreaking to see this video : people die fastly without be able prevent their death. I'm sad for them. May they rest in peace 🙏 I pray for India stays strong and blessed 💪🏾

  • Nyla Z.
    6 days

    May their souls rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Manish N.
    6 days

    This is just sensationalism . Should not be doing this.

  • Yawar Y.
    6 days

    Golden souls, lost to us. Memories are all we will treasure now. Tragic. Very tragic!

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Recently, the Indian government dismissed this New York Times report on India's Covid-19 toll as "baseless": https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/25/world/asia/india-covid-death-estimates.html

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Om shanti om

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Good evening

