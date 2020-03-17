back

The First Trials Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Here's a look at the first human trial of a coronavirus vaccine. 💉

03/17/2020 6:05 PMupdated: 03/17/2020 6:06 PM
124 comments

  • पंडित न.
    2 hours

    Hope it will be fruitful for all human beings.

  • Rosemarie M.
    2 hours

    God bless you all for your bravery we hope this vaccine will give us positive result....

  • Siddharth V.
    2 hours

    Still we have to wait for atleast a year even if it works. But great work. ✌️

  • Sakir K.
    2 hours

    All the best, prayers for work it

  • Husain K.
    3 hours

    give me 1 billion... Try on me....

  • Madhavan
    3 hours

    Todal public my best wishes thanks

  • Sundas E.
    3 hours

    Please let the world leaders try this experiment n not innocent public .

  • Gaurav W.
    4 hours

    Eat Nagpur orange. It's super food 💪and immunity booster with high vitamin C and fibers. - Included it in your daily diet 365 days.

  • Siddharth I.
    4 hours

    I want to volunteer..

  • Radhika P.
    4 hours

    🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️

  • Dalwinder S.
    4 hours

    This is all business strategy ...in real such experiments happen in secret labs.. Shit country shit head shit people playing with humanity

  • Aamit P.
    4 hours

    When results of vaccine will be out

  • Gonzalo G.
    4 hours

    Great job

  • Bhavik K.
    4 hours

    see

  • Nayanjyoti K.
    5 hours

    12-18 months fuck

  • Pai P.
    5 hours

    Great Achievement.... America.. Congrats🎉🎊🎉🎊....

  • Raju M.
    5 hours

    Bari jaldi vaccine bana li🤔

  • Vinay V.
    5 hours

    Why it take 12 to 18 months to reach public?

  • Karan U.
    5 hours

    Great work.. thanks to all the volunteers

  • Tijan N.
    5 hours

    Okay white always come first