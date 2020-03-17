back
The First Trials Of Coronavirus Vaccine
Here's a look at the first human trial of a coronavirus vaccine. 💉
03/17/2020 6:05 PMupdated: 03/17/2020 6:06 PM
- 271.9k
- 5.5k
- 205
And even more
- 3:07
Confinement et pollution intérieure : les pièges à éviter
- 6:45
11 questions très simples sur le coronavirus
- 4:47
5 conseils pour lutter contre la crise d'angoisse
- 3:19
La musique contre le Covid-19
- 3:13
Coronavirus et confinement : la mise en garde de Jean-Michel Blanquer
- 5:41
7 conseils pour bien vivre le télétravail
124 comments
पंडित न.2 hours
Hope it will be fruitful for all human beings.
Rosemarie M.2 hours
God bless you all for your bravery we hope this vaccine will give us positive result....
Siddharth V.2 hours
Still we have to wait for atleast a year even if it works. But great work. ✌️
Sakir K.2 hours
All the best, prayers for work it
Husain K.3 hours
give me 1 billion... Try on me....
Madhavan3 hours
Todal public my best wishes thanks
Sundas E.3 hours
Please let the world leaders try this experiment n not innocent public .
Gaurav W.4 hours
Eat Nagpur orange. It's super food 💪and immunity booster with high vitamin C and fibers. - Included it in your daily diet 365 days.
Siddharth I.4 hours
I want to volunteer..
Radhika P.4 hours
🙇♂️🙇♂️
Dalwinder S.4 hours
This is all business strategy ...in real such experiments happen in secret labs.. Shit country shit head shit people playing with humanity
Aamit P.4 hours
When results of vaccine will be out
Gonzalo G.4 hours
Great job
Bhavik K.4 hours
see
Nayanjyoti K.5 hours
12-18 months fuck
Pai P.5 hours
Great Achievement.... America.. Congrats🎉🎊🎉🎊....
Raju M.5 hours
Bari jaldi vaccine bana li🤔
Vinay V.5 hours
Why it take 12 to 18 months to reach public?
Karan U.5 hours
Great work.. thanks to all the volunteers
Tijan N.5 hours
Okay white always come first