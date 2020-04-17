back

The Grief Of A Doctor's Daughter During Coronavirus

"She was my hero, and she was other people's hero." 18-year-old Minnoli Aya just lost her mother, a doctor, to Covid-19. 😢

04/17/2020 10:27 AM
