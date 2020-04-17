The Grief Of A Doctor's Daughter During Coronavirus

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Nandini L.a day
Rip an u fulfil all ur goals her blessings are always with u
Elsy M.2 days
Her death is a great loss. She fought for a noble cause. We salute her. God give you and the family the strength to bear this pain. We will pray for you. May her soul rest in peace.
Vijithachristina2 days
Dear child,When I saw the video for the first time (it was before going to bed)I was shattered and couldn't sleep at all. The whole week was like a storm blowing at on my face. When ever I found myself alone I sobbed, sobbed.I couldn't control myself.I am 54 years old.My daughter , preparing for pg entrance in medicine,my son ,yet to become an engineer.Though I have lots of things on my mind to think,cry and struggle God allowed me to think of u three and pray for solace,health, studies,long life,good medical career. I fasted and prayed that may the presence of the Almighty be as comforting as your mother's or even more.I am praying for u all every day and would continue to do See ma people may get engrossed in their own work. But God is always there, taking care of you , meeting your needs,wiping your tears, building your life.God will remember your mother's service and bless you child.Bye till we meet again.
Eva L.2 days
My heart breaks for you sweetheart. There are no words. She is with you always in spirit. God bless you and your family.
Dharam D.2 days
Condolence to u n families God will heal everyone of u love
Carol G.2 days
I am so sad for you and I’m so sorry for your pain . I pray God keeps you and your dad safe n I can see you making your mom so proud by keeping her memory alive and continuing to pursue your goals and dreams because in the end.... That will make her proudest and smile as she guides you. May God bless you with comfort and peace sweet child🙏
Beky D.2 days
My deepest condolences..God bless you and keep you....you are In The right direction...
Brank F.2 days
Christ Consciousness in all and all..Christ preached no religion and Christ had no agenda.. Christ Consciousness is all and all and christ is God and word of God..All religions are compiting to profess false and culture of satan.. Christ Consciousness only way truth and life..submit to ur Christ Consciousness of divine be witness of christ..Amen
Brank F.2 days
Be blessed..our soul never Born..it's journey to oneness with divine presence within always..Amen
Paula P.2 days
Sorry for your lost be strong God be with you RIP to your mom
G. T.2 days
RIP... 😪
Mona K.2 days
Our heart felt condolences. I can understand your pain. Mother is the most important person in shaping a kids life.May god give you and your family courage & strength to bear this loss. Take care.
Nancy C.2 days
Sorry for your great loss!
Kyōka S.2 days
Sending you my prayers from the Philippines 🇵🇭 Condolence to your family. Stay strong.
Laxmi B.2 days
🙏🙏
Jinsy P.2 days
May Jesus give you comfort, strength, and peace
Nidhi J.2 days
My deepest condolences to u and your family...So sad..you should be proud of your mother..she died serving the people. May god give you strength to get over this unrecoverable loss..
Anson M.2 days
Rip doctor
Ishwardi T.2 days
May her soul rest in peace
Khizer A.2 days
Let her soul rest in peace, heart breaking, let Allah give patience to the daughter and her loving family members. Resoectful Salute to the medics.