The Muslims Who Broke Roza To Donate Blood to Hindus

Fasting is integral to Ramzan. But these Muslims were willing to break it to help a Hindu brother. 👬

05/21/2019 12:00 PM
  • Arham G.
    06/27/2019 10:42

    Mashaa Allah

  • Rishabh R.
    06/25/2019 06:11

    Not a big deal come on man grew up above the religion, Mullahs and babas.

  • Rachit M.
    06/24/2019 16:26

    Good job

  • Md R.
    06/24/2019 12:53

    Great brother

  • Mohd U.
    06/23/2019 03:55

    Jajaak allha appko slamat rakhe

  • غفران ق.
    06/23/2019 02:16

    May Allah reward you for your kindness .. and accept your good deeds..

  • Saif I.
    06/21/2019 20:11

    Great job brother.. congratulations.. Donote blood save life.. Plz visit us in NE, Assam . Available on Facebook page ..

  • Shamshad A.
    06/19/2019 05:11

    This is called real humanity and i m proud to be a Indian

  • Harshita P.
    06/18/2019 07:28

    Very good this is humanity which is taught in every religion we are one family.

  • Mohd A.
    06/17/2019 11:11

    Mashaallah

  • Shahid H.
    06/16/2019 20:11

    Bhaya bahut Nikki ka kaam kiye hai app "Allah" aap ke roze ko aur aapke Amal ko qabool farma(Aameen)

  • Aftab U.
    06/16/2019 08:50

    In sha allah get award from allah

  • Rabiya F.
    06/16/2019 07:09

    May Allah reward you for your kindness .. and accept your good deeds..

  • Ravi S.
    06/15/2019 06:17

    Great. 🙌🏻🙌🏻

  • Ateka S.
    06/15/2019 06:10

    Amazing ....

  • Mayeda R.
    06/14/2019 14:09

    Just respect....

  • Krishan M.
    06/14/2019 01:36

    Hatts off

  • Shruti S.
    06/13/2019 20:18

    Hatts off man

  • Shruti S.
    06/13/2019 20:17

    bhaiya see 😐😐

  • Muen R.
    06/13/2019 08:15

    Great job Hatts off 👍