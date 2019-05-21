The Muslims Who Broke Roza To Donate Blood to Hindus

Fasting is integral to Ramzan. But these Muslims were willing to break it to help a Hindu brother. 👬
Arham G.06/27/2019 10:42
Mashaa Allah
Rishabh R.06/25/2019 06:11
Not a big deal come on man grew up above the religion, Mullahs and babas.
Rachit M.06/24/2019 16:26
Good job
Md R.06/24/2019 12:53
Great brother
Mohd U.06/23/2019 03:55
Jajaak allha appko slamat rakhe
غفران ق.06/23/2019 02:16
May Allah reward you for your kindness .. and accept your good deeds..
Saif I.06/21/2019 20:11
Great job brother.. congratulations.. Donote blood save life.. Plz visit us in NE, Assam . Available on Facebook page ..
Shamshad A.06/19/2019 05:11
This is called real humanity and i m proud to be a Indian
Harshita P.06/18/2019 07:28
Very good this is humanity which is taught in every religion we are one family.
Mohd A.06/17/2019 11:11
Mashaallah
Shahid H.06/16/2019 20:11
Bhaya bahut Nikki ka kaam kiye hai app "Allah" aap ke roze ko aur aapke Amal ko qabool farma(Aameen)
Aftab U.06/16/2019 08:50
In sha allah get award from allah
Rabiya F.06/16/2019 07:09
May Allah reward you for your kindness .. and accept your good deeds..
Ravi S.06/15/2019 06:17
Great. 🙌🏻🙌🏻
Ateka S.06/15/2019 06:10
Amazing ....
Mayeda R.06/14/2019 14:09
Just respect....
Krishan M.06/14/2019 01:36
Hatts off
Shruti S.06/13/2019 20:18
Hatts off man
Shruti S.06/13/2019 20:17
bhaiya see 😐😐
Muen R.06/13/2019 08:15
Great job Hatts off 👍