The Return of Bird Flu

Thousands of birds have died in states across the country, putting authorities on high alert for avian influenza, the virus that never seems to leave our birds alone…

07/01/2021 10:57 AM
  • 232.4K
  • 71

37 comments

  • Rashi R.
    3 days

    🙏🏾😌

  • Xahid A.
    3 days

    Khodaiii Karneis Shifa

  • Sayandeb B.
    3 days

    Incoming of 5G spectrum . Ambani scam on innocent birds

  • Maya S.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/2h5svn5fJ8Q

  • Mrugendra S.
    4 days

    5G radiation

  • Somil M.
    4 days

    This is serious 🥺🧐

  • Kishore N.
    5 days

    On the way to india these Chinese have fed these birds with something..😒

  • Bryan C.
    5 days

    Don't listen to WHO, they are known to spread bullshit to support the industrialists

  • Summaya B.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/mIrxmkUv0-0

  • Mohd G.
    6 days

    It is a matter of grief may Allah may recovered the birds as well as humanbeings

  • Amjad A.
    6 days

    This is all propaganda creating fear in minds of people

  • Kishan S.
    6 days

    Year 2021 slowly world will clear of many infectious deases and also some unsorted out deases.lt us be just,kind and helpful to all humans and other creatures of the world.please pray almighty for wellbeing of mother nature

  • Hira S.
    6 days

    2020 Will Be Remembered as The worst Year in History 1.Corona Virus. 2.The Australian Bushfire. ... 3.Devastating Floods In Indonesia. ... 4.Hurricane In United States. ... Volcano Eruption In The 4.Philippines. ... Earthquakes In Turkey, The Caribbean, China, Iran, Russia, Philippines & India. ... Locust Swarms In East Africa & Parts Of India & Asia. ... Cyclone Amphan In India & Bangladesh. ... Europe Windstorm

  • Sanish K.
    7 days

  • T K.
    7 days

    I wish all the world end

  • Alok T.
    7 days

    see this

  • मेघना व.
    7 days

    All first comes in Kerala

  • Navjot K.
    7 days

    5g radiation

  • Vishal P.
    7 days

    Pata nahi aur kya din dekhna baki hai

  • Deepak H.
    08/01/2021 00:23

    https://www.facebook.com/100001267494649/posts/3844324752286403/

