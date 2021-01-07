back
The Return of Bird Flu
Thousands of birds have died in states across the country, putting authorities on high alert for avian influenza, the virus that never seems to leave our birds alone…
07/01/2021 10:57 AM
- 232.4K
- 1.3K
- 71
37 comments
Rashi R.3 days
🙏🏾😌
Xahid A.3 days
Khodaiii Karneis Shifa
Sayandeb B.3 days
Incoming of 5G spectrum . Ambani scam on innocent birds
Maya S.4 days
https://youtu.be/2h5svn5fJ8Q
Mrugendra S.4 days
5G radiation
Somil M.4 days
This is serious 🥺🧐
Kishore N.5 days
On the way to india these Chinese have fed these birds with something..😒
Bryan C.5 days
Don't listen to WHO, they are known to spread bullshit to support the industrialists
Summaya B.5 days
https://youtu.be/mIrxmkUv0-0
Mohd G.6 days
It is a matter of grief may Allah may recovered the birds as well as humanbeings
Amjad A.6 days
This is all propaganda creating fear in minds of people
Kishan S.6 days
Year 2021 slowly world will clear of many infectious deases and also some unsorted out deases.lt us be just,kind and helpful to all humans and other creatures of the world.please pray almighty for wellbeing of mother nature
Hira S.6 days
2020 Will Be Remembered as The worst Year in History 1.Corona Virus. 2.The Australian Bushfire. ... 3.Devastating Floods In Indonesia. ... 4.Hurricane In United States. ... Volcano Eruption In The 4.Philippines. ... Earthquakes In Turkey, The Caribbean, China, Iran, Russia, Philippines & India. ... Locust Swarms In East Africa & Parts Of India & Asia. ... Cyclone Amphan In India & Bangladesh. ... Europe Windstorm
Sanish K.7 days
T K.7 days
I wish all the world end
Alok T.7 days
see this
मेघना व.7 days
All first comes in Kerala
Navjot K.7 days
5g radiation
Vishal P.7 days
Pata nahi aur kya din dekhna baki hai
Deepak H.08/01/2021 00:23
https://www.facebook.com/100001267494649/posts/3844324752286403/