Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown
Take Covid-19 Seriously, Indian Doctor In China Warns
Aligarh Jail Inmates Make Masks
The Right Way To Tie A Mask
How The World Is Fighting The Coronavirus
Cancellations Due To Coronavirus
Arey aunty u too
Pata nahi apki ma kya kya ke birth kiya tha bitch
To hell
tm ne hamein Ulta pehna dya tha. .. . Ab u will be responsible.
Very sad .. still celebrities in showoff..
Instead of all this wear hijab burka
Don't worry. Its not n95 one so virus can enter through it directly.
She’s not wearing right kind of mask ... this thin mask will not protect you from patients spat while coughing or sneezing .. china cudnt cope with such high quality masks way about India ? Hai dum ki utna expensive gear pehno ? Logon plz prayers shuru kardo. Hamare desh ko hamare desh wasiyo ko bachale upar wale puri duniya ko bachale...
Thankyou.. dedi 1.38 min entertain krne k lye....
ARE YOU DOCTOR?
ANSWER WILL BE NO OBVIOUSLY
PLEASE GO AND FUCK YOURSELF.
Please focus on presenting make-up tricks. This is not ur field..
Velli
First of all why r u wearing mask .it's not for general public use .it's for health care worker who all r going to treat moron people like u ..
I believe she should focus on her acting
Where on in this planet will save u from the wrath of Almighty Allah
hi
Hutt ye hi reh gai h sikhate ko
Bc hmko sikhayegi lavdiiii
We knw this...
Iska natak bigg boss k baad b chalu h
167 comments
Christopher L.41 minutes
Arey aunty u too
Mir Y.2 hours
Pata nahi apki ma kya kya ke birth kiya tha bitch
Mir Y.2 hours
To hell
Zain U.2 hours
tm ne hamein Ulta pehna dya tha. .. . Ab u will be responsible.
Mahesh K.2 hours
Very sad .. still celebrities in showoff..
Mubeen P.3 hours
Instead of all this wear hijab burka
Tanuj K.3 hours
Don't worry. Its not n95 one so virus can enter through it directly.
Aa'ishah H.3 hours
She’s not wearing right kind of mask ... this thin mask will not protect you from patients spat while coughing or sneezing .. china cudnt cope with such high quality masks way about India ? Hai dum ki utna expensive gear pehno ? Logon plz prayers shuru kardo. Hamare desh ko hamare desh wasiyo ko bachale upar wale puri duniya ko bachale...
Aadil M.4 hours
Thankyou.. dedi 1.38 min entertain krne k lye....
Piyush B.4 hours
ARE YOU DOCTOR? ANSWER WILL BE NO OBVIOUSLY PLEASE GO AND FUCK YOURSELF.
Suhail N.4 hours
Please focus on presenting make-up tricks. This is not ur field..
Evan S.5 hours
Velli
Trusha J.5 hours
First of all why r u wearing mask .it's not for general public use .it's for health care worker who all r going to treat moron people like u ..
Avani S.5 hours
I believe she should focus on her acting
Ahmed M.6 hours
Where on in this planet will save u from the wrath of Almighty Allah
Iyappan6 hours
hi
Versha D.6 hours
Hutt ye hi reh gai h sikhate ko
Pravin B.7 hours
Bc hmko sikhayegi lavdiiii
Deepika A.7 hours
We knw this...
Nipun V.7 hours
Iska natak bigg boss k baad b chalu h