back

The Right Way To Tie A Mask

Learn to wear your mask right. Ft. Hina Khan. 😷

03/23/2020 2:05 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 2:47 PM
  • 410.1k
  • 200

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:10

    Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown

  2. 9:35

    Take Covid-19 Seriously, Indian Doctor In China Warns

  3. 2:00

    Aligarh Jail Inmates Make Masks

  4. 1:39

    The Right Way To Tie A Mask

  5. 7:22

    How The World Is Fighting The Coronavirus

  6. 3:38

    Cancellations Due To Coronavirus

167 comments

  • Christopher L.
    41 minutes

    Arey aunty u too

  • Mir Y.
    2 hours

    Pata nahi apki ma kya kya ke birth kiya tha bitch

  • Mir Y.
    2 hours

    To hell

  • Zain U.
    2 hours

    tm ne hamein Ulta pehna dya tha. .. . Ab u will be responsible.

  • Mahesh K.
    2 hours

    Very sad .. still celebrities in showoff..

  • Mubeen P.
    3 hours

    Instead of all this wear hijab burka

  • Tanuj K.
    3 hours

    Don't worry. Its not n95 one so virus can enter through it directly.

  • Aa'ishah H.
    3 hours

    She’s not wearing right kind of mask ... this thin mask will not protect you from patients spat while coughing or sneezing .. china cudnt cope with such high quality masks way about India ? Hai dum ki utna expensive gear pehno ? Logon plz prayers shuru kardo. Hamare desh ko hamare desh wasiyo ko bachale upar wale puri duniya ko bachale...

  • Aadil M.
    4 hours

    Thankyou.. dedi 1.38 min entertain krne k lye....

  • Piyush B.
    4 hours

    ARE YOU DOCTOR? ANSWER WILL BE NO OBVIOUSLY PLEASE GO AND FUCK YOURSELF.

  • Suhail N.
    4 hours

    Please focus on presenting make-up tricks. This is not ur field..

  • Evan S.
    5 hours

    Velli

  • Trusha J.
    5 hours

    First of all why r u wearing mask .it's not for general public use .it's for health care worker who all r going to treat moron people like u ..

  • Avani S.
    5 hours

    I believe she should focus on her acting

  • Ahmed M.
    6 hours

    Where on in this planet will save u from the wrath of Almighty Allah

  • Iyappan
    6 hours

    hi

  • Versha D.
    6 hours

    Hutt ye hi reh gai h sikhate ko

  • Pravin B.
    7 hours

    Bc hmko sikhayegi lavdiiii

  • Deepika A.
    7 hours

    We knw this...

  • Nipun V.
    7 hours

    Iska natak bigg boss k baad b chalu h