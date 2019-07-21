back

The Saans Breathing Device for Babies

The Saans device designed by COEO is breathing new life into struggling newborn infants.

07/21/2019 10:58 AM
7 comments

  • Brut India
    07/22/2019 05:30

    Three pneumonic children died on his watch because they didn't have a ventilator. So he made one using shampoo bottles:

  • Madhumita B.
    07/21/2019 16:17

    God Bless U....

  • HISIS -.
    07/21/2019 14:29

    Science. More real than god and prayers.

  • Muhammad I.
    07/21/2019 11:38

    Good to have him.

  • Satinder K.
    07/21/2019 11:06

    salute to engineer faculty nd this engineer in psrticular

  • DrPooja P.
    07/21/2019 11:05

    Ministry mein muhurat ho gya iska??

  • Himanshu S.
    07/21/2019 11:04

    Well done..