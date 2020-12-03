back
The Single Dad Standing Up For Disabled Persons
Aditya Tiwari is a single father raising a child with Down Syndrome. But he is also fighting for better policies for differently abled people. On World Disability Day, this is his story. 💖
03/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 38.8K
- 810
- 47
37 comments
Rajkumari R.06/12/2020 17:41
Mai apni life me haar chuki hu apne ek hi bete ko kho kar mai normal life nahi jina chahti hu . Ek nai shuruaat me meri help kijiye🙏🙏
Rajkumari R.06/12/2020 17:37
Please mujhe apna no. Dijiye taki mai bhi aapke saath milkar social work kar saku. Mai apna sab kuch chodkar NGO se judna chahti hu aur social work kar na chahti hu please reply n help🙏🙏 great sir
Pandya J.06/12/2020 15:20
👌👌👍👍
William L.06/12/2020 13:06
Remarkable what you have done ... God Bless
Jangailiu P.05/12/2020 08:43
God bless you both
Sunil S.05/12/2020 07:52
God bless you 🙏🏼
Sabina B.05/12/2020 01:47
This man has become one of my favorite person in the world. Not only for his compassion but his determination and strong will. And look how adorable Avnish has grown up to be. It takes a lot of one's time, patience and commitment to be a primary caregiver for such uniquely abled kids, I know of several parents who do this and make it look like it's effortless ❤ P. S. Pension should be atleast triple the amount he is asking
Manuj K.05/12/2020 00:03
God bless you brother and stay blessed
Abuana G.04/12/2020 18:44
God bless you.... i have my own brother who had down syndrome my parent were so worried 😟
Poonam M.04/12/2020 13:39
Well done!!
Mahvash M.04/12/2020 13:20
Now this is what we call an inspiration! Aditya you are totally rocking! May Allah bless you and your amazing son..his laugh is so ❤️..stay blessed stay happy and keep smiling! May Allah bless you both!❤️
Ragitha R.04/12/2020 10:04
Such an inspiring person you are..🙏🏼♥️♥️
Deepak C.04/12/2020 09:43
Hats off sir.
Debajani C.04/12/2020 09:38
Gerat
Pallavi C.04/12/2020 07:54
Wonderful person. Need more such people to make the world a better place. Wish you and your son all the best.
June J.04/12/2020 07:08
I will raise my son like you ,what a great person you are ,may Allah bless you in every way
Saumya S.04/12/2020 05:48
🙏
Gayatri P.04/12/2020 05:10
Proud of u sir🙏🙏🙏
Kalyan V.04/12/2020 04:36
Good initiative ....
Devi A.04/12/2020 04:32
Respect 🙏