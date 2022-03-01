back
The vegan influencer who overcame IBS
She was often mocked because she had to rush to the loo too often. This is what social media influencer Vijayalakshmi did to find a lasting cure...
01/03/2022 4:57 PM
- 23.9K
- 168
- 11
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Mohammad A.2 hours
Great that you corrected your problem. My grandmother was vegan she came from India. To the west indies. Now my daughter has CELIAK DISEASE we tried a lot of things . The doctors said she cant eat night shade vegetables Pls give us some ideas
Koh G.3 hours
When the body is incapable to digest any animal based food. Vegan or vegetarian maybe a better choice.
Mohar G.5 hours
kaje lagbe toder
Prashant K.6 hours
Packet milk is poison ....1/4 milk and rest all thickening agent and chemicals
Aniketh C.6 hours
I've been following her for almost a year now. Didn't know she was ill . Love her personality.
Yusuf A.6 hours
🙏😁😁😁🙏
Khan M.7 hours
Rx Tab-Chlordiazepoxide + Clidinium Bromide Tab-Ofloxacin and Orindazole
Apoorv J.7 hours
Vegan is not a diet like vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It’s respecting animal rights and avoiding exploiting them for any purpose - food, clothing, entertainment, etc. So there are no percentages of being vegan - like respecting animal rights 50%, 60%, 70%… With the percentages, what’s meant in the video is percentages of plants-derived diet.