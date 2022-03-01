back

The vegan influencer who overcame IBS

She was often mocked because she had to rush to the loo too often. This is what social media influencer Vijayalakshmi did to find a lasting cure...

01/03/2022 4:57 PM
8 comments

  • Mohammad A.
    2 hours

    Great that you corrected your problem. My grandmother was vegan she came from India. To the west indies. Now my daughter has CELIAK DISEASE we tried a lot of things . The doctors said she cant eat night shade vegetables Pls give us some ideas

  • Koh G.
    3 hours

    When the body is incapable to digest any animal based food. Vegan or vegetarian maybe a better choice.

  • Mohar G.
    5 hours

    kaje lagbe toder

  • Prashant K.
    6 hours

    Packet milk is poison ....1/4 milk and rest all thickening agent and chemicals

  • Aniketh C.
    6 hours

    I've been following her for almost a year now. Didn't know she was ill . Love her personality.

  • Yusuf A.
    6 hours

    🙏😁😁😁🙏

  • Khan M.
    7 hours

    Rx Tab-Chlordiazepoxide + Clidinium Bromide Tab-Ofloxacin and Orindazole

  • Apoorv J.
    7 hours

    Vegan is not a diet like vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It’s respecting animal rights and avoiding exploiting them for any purpose - food, clothing, entertainment, etc. So there are no percentages of being vegan - like respecting animal rights 50%, 60%, 70%… With the percentages, what’s meant in the video is percentages of plants-derived diet.

