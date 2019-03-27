back

These Firefighters Are Using Yoga to Overcome Trauma

Indians have long used yoga for health and peace of mind. But could it help people with some of the most stressful jobs? 🚓🚑🚒 🙏

03/27/2019 6:31 AMupdated: 03/28/2019 11:52 AM
  • 121.0k
  • 7

And even more

  1. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

  5. Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital

  6. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

6 comments

  • Rohit R.
    04/10/2019 12:10

    Yeah, yeah thanks India later 🇮🇳

  • Rishi J.
    04/08/2019 15:26

    Yoga 🙂

  • Brut India
    03/29/2019 11:21

    Yoga is also being used by military personnel to help de-stress. But is it ethical? https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/cifamerica/2011/aug/31/yoga-army-us-military

  • Priyanka C.
    03/27/2019 19:38

    Yoga for sure is magic! I sometimes feel astonished that we were the ones who started it but it is so religiously popular in the west. And they have enhanced it by adding tons of features like the hot power yoga, vinyasa flow,buti yoga, vikram yoga etc.. And it is still not that common in India

  • Bhavna M.
    03/27/2019 17:25

    This is the beauty & power of Yoga❤🙏🇮🇳

  • Nitish H.
    03/27/2019 12:47

    THIS post have no comments???? WTF. come join to promote magical stuff with it. Or Just oppose it for no reason. Come on.