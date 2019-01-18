back

This BPO Is Powered By The Differently-Abled

More than 60% employees in this Bengaluru BPO are differently-abled. 😲

10 comments

  • Aftab A.
    01/18/2019 05:57

    Respect...

  • सुमित प.
    01/17/2019 12:12

    Great....salute...

  • Johnson B.
    01/17/2019 10:22

    Brut always surprise me . so what are the eligibilities except command on English language ? And what about salary figure ?

  • Anna R.
    01/17/2019 09:21

    This is an amazing initiative. If we can make the whole differently able population of out country financially independent. It will not only lead social empowerment but also increases the GDP of our country.

  • Ravi T.
    01/17/2019 08:11

    We salute you

  • Zahid M.
    01/17/2019 07:33

    Great initiative! respect from Pakistan

  • Sai S.
    01/17/2019 07:33

    Great work mam 👏👏

  • VijayaKumar S.
    01/17/2019 07:33

    respect

  • Ansari F.
    01/17/2019 07:09

    Awesome.....appreciate bro

  • Shaikh I.
    01/17/2019 06:52

    Great initiative...It must go on throughout In India

