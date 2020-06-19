back
This Delhi Girl's Covid Journey
“It started with a bitter taste in the mouth…” Worried she might infect her mother, Mehar Bhagat spent days trying to get herself tested for Covid-19. In this video, she explained her story.
06/19/2020 5:12 PM
Shivam P.2 days
listen close
Deva B.4 days
Vic M.5 days
Hi Mehar, how was it after 14 days? Did the virus continued to affect your body? What was the effect of the medication? Are you coronavirus negative now? Did the virus affect your mum?
Leenia N.6 days
Hope your Brevard thought of action will be defeat covid 19. May God save u and your mom Amen.
Rashi B.6 days
U people have votedc kejriwal
Tanzoom Z.7 days
Take care
Rahul S.07/12/2020 08:35
ji Plz share ur experience also
Aaditya A.07/11/2020 17:55
Sundar ldkiyo ko kyu hota hai corona yrr😫
Saheli M.07/10/2020 13:28
First of all i would like to thank u so much for taking so much responsibilities of letting us know your information and journey abt coronavirus symptoms..you gave a vry positivity to us..hope you are well..i also know the side effects of HCQS tab...after prescribed by dr it should be taken..day by day the gvt are being so irresponsible...they should take care abt all people those r having this typ of symptoms..wish u a speedy recovery strong girl
Dhruti M.07/10/2020 11:03
Aapka normal kitne din baad hua pls comment
Manjit S.07/10/2020 00:22
A very good presentation, Mehar. A brave educated girl.
Pamela D.07/09/2020 09:57
Hi Mehar. So so sorry to hear your story. What a sad state of affairs. Hope your mom is completely safe. Tc God bless!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Subhash A.07/08/2020 19:06
Plz dnt depend on govt. We all r at high risk, take maximum precautions and pray to God....
Tapanjyoti M.07/08/2020 09:11
check kor
Neha S.07/07/2020 19:03
share ur experience .. who things are more worse in Himachal 😡😡
Chintamalla R.07/07/2020 16:10
Use Boiled pudina water ,your lungs will be cleansed, Arithromycin tab if you feel your throat is infected,for cough use Benydryl expectorant,if you have fever ,use crocin and amoxylin 250 mg strip daily 3 times it gave good results.
Satbir S.07/06/2020 09:30
You are very brave ...
Rinky G.07/05/2020 13:32
U still isolate with ur family members?
Sai A.07/05/2020 12:21
Did u cure ?
Puja S.07/05/2020 08:29
aukha india da