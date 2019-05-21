back
This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right
"Orgasms are for everyone, pleasure is for everyone." Founder of Love Matters India Vithika Yadav speaks to Brut about the documentary film Female Pleasure. 👏
Kumari R.07/06/2019 03:21
Excellent job... Thanks
Richa V.07/05/2019 11:08
This is amazing. Just happened to notice it 😍😍
Paramasivan M.06/18/2019 02:29
Yes.Orgasams are everyone
Paramasivan M.06/18/2019 02:28
In Buddhism it is been taught how to convert sexual pleasure into working for good society through meditation
Ketan D.06/15/2019 10:36
Is she doing research in bullshit?
Dutt R.06/15/2019 06:32
eye contact, gesture, looking, smiling, expressing attraction is part of courtship and even birds do it. this is however considered IMPOLITE by modern intellectuals who do the same thing through their phones. Ever since the phone has taken over we have become less open to real communication and instead stare into people through phone screen and press like after a cheap solo masturbation. modern people think this is natural and think real time gesture and communication is awkward. Live your closet sexuality full of triggers and offences... and let the birds and the bees be free to act and attract.
Sujata P.06/14/2019 18:27
Thanks for thinking out of the box in this chouvinistic society...where women and their wishes are taken for granted
Brijesh P.06/14/2019 10:15
Jisko dekho bhenchod sirf sex ki baatein krte rete hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Gladson G.06/13/2019 16:18
Not all men are rapists you moron
Daya R.06/12/2019 18:42
S
Daya R.06/12/2019 18:42
Who care
Kunal G.06/12/2019 15:37
Everything is fine but the way she indirectly pointed out that India is totally unsafe for females is similar to the way done by the western media to spoil India's name. Yes I do believe the situations need to be improved but the way she said is totally incorrect.
Shabnam06/12/2019 14:42
Coooool
Kumar A.06/11/2019 09:08
My advise for her is not to travel much to UP, Bihar, similar places ..... apart from that india is fine enough, even better than western countries,
Atiya K.06/09/2019 17:31
Brave !! In Indian culture & society it is a big taboo to talk about..... .
Shaiv J.06/09/2019 15:00
Female orgasm is a turn on for me.
Aditya A.06/08/2019 22:41
What the fuck is wrong with people ye kaunsa activism hai who gives a fuck bhen ka jharr rha hai yha nhi itna cool topic nhi hai ye content daalna hi hai toh acha daalo at least we have more pressing issues to handle rather than this shit orgasms, dick sizes kiska kitna jhara kitna khara hua aur ye bhenchod facebook waale ye tatti ko promote bhi krte hai 😵😖
Sunil S.06/08/2019 13:16
ये सब chutiye..... और ... ,... So called & .......dimag ki upaj hai bc*, Yeh aur , ki jyadatar baate hoti hai और कहां का ओर ...? जहां से ये सब सीख के आते हो वहा एक समय में स्त्री को का अधिकार नहीं था ना ही समझा जाता था, (चाहे वह हो या ) .....isko batao koi k duniya Mai aur kaha par hai...., यह एक मात्र देश है पूरी दुनिया में जहां पर , और के रूप में पूंजी जाती है..., और यहां पर स्त्री को का माना जाता है (मां काली,दुर्गा, शिव की शक्ति, पार्वती/सती) (भारत की स्त्री को ना बनाओ) Is des ki women's ka yeh subject hi nai hai,tum log jaa kar Apne Mai bhar k laate ho....., ये देश भी #माता कहलाता है.., तो इस देश में स्त्री का जितना सम्मान है उतना दुनिया में कहीं नहीं मिलेगा, तो ज्यादा ज्ञान ना दे कृपीया..., it's my opinion (बाकि.... स्त्रियां खुद ही सोचे समझे और निर्णय करे)
Aditya V.06/08/2019 09:55
Well there's pornography for both sexes... People should watch and learn from both... Idk... Maybe
Aditya V.06/08/2019 09:51
What happened to the sex robots of the future that were gonna replace men in the bed??.... It's about time Anyways on a serious note..... Remove sex from your lives humans to know what is true freedom 🙂