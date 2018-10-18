back
This Pune Doctor Treats Beggars For Free
These Pune beggars have a personal doctor who looks after them for free.
10/18/2018 1:30 AM
158 comments
Shahid M.03/13/2019 14:15
Me ne Adult Educationning se 150 adults k ek tribe ko bheek chharwa kr kam pr laga diya 1984 se 1994
Sunil11/16/2018 14:16
Nyc
Tana T.11/16/2018 13:37
Golden ♥
Aijaz E.11/16/2018 13:26
Sir I salute u for ur passion...
Shekar C.11/16/2018 05:16
Super b r o good job
Ashish K.11/16/2018 04:58
Great job salute him Aaj in logo ki wajood se hi Bharat Ko ek mahan country banata hai
Pari S.11/14/2018 12:15
Great job
Surender S.11/14/2018 04:00
Good
Rishu S.11/13/2018 10:37
Dis doctor should be saluted....great job sir
Harpinder S.11/12/2018 18:25
Very good for you sir ji
Samadul I.11/12/2018 14:29
very good sir
Vijay S.11/12/2018 03:49
Very nice sweet work Jai ho
Sandipan M.11/11/2018 10:41
Wow Sir Nice Job
Yaduraj B.11/11/2018 09:24
Good job and God bless you sir
Pankaj K.11/11/2018 04:12
Good job
Anand S.11/10/2018 03:42
Amen
Savita N.11/10/2018 03:29
Super
Amit K.11/10/2018 02:33
Aap Jaise doctor se Desh chal raha hai
Kajal K.11/09/2018 16:08
You may live long.
Kajal K.11/09/2018 16:07
God bless you