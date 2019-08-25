back

This Scary Monster Helps Sick Children

Every Janmashtami, this gentle monster raises lakhs to treat sick children who can't afford it. Thanks to Milaap for the footage!

08/25/2019 6:27 AM
  • Kumar S.
    09/16/2019 06:10

    Great work

  • Lucky R.
    09/14/2019 06:13

    Great

  • Ramaya D.
    09/13/2019 10:18

    good sir Ji 🙏🙏👌👌

  • Runjay R.
    09/11/2019 12:38

    Dil se slam hai aase saks ko

  • Nandlal M.
    09/11/2019 02:58

    I proud of you

  • Udaya R.
    09/10/2019 15:14

    Hats off brother

  • Kamal S.
    09/10/2019 06:36

    Jai hind

  • Manash S.
    09/07/2019 12:17

    vai salute tujko

  • Gaurav J.
    09/06/2019 18:04

    Salute u man...👍👌

  • Prabhakar P.
    09/06/2019 12:28

    Great job 👍✌️🤘🤟

  • Prateek D.
    09/06/2019 11:12

    More power to you Mr. Ravi.

  • Santosh P.
    09/06/2019 06:10

    Good job ann

  • Vinod P.
    09/03/2019 04:38

    Super

  • Rajesh S.
    08/31/2019 10:40

    Very good job

  • Vikrant G.
    08/29/2019 08:40

    9857922549

  • Prince C.
    08/29/2019 01:48

    Oo man you are great hero 😊😍😘

  • Monit P.
    08/28/2019 16:55

    Hero

  • Akhiruli I.
    08/28/2019 03:03

    Koto vondami dekbo

  • Thang T.
    08/27/2019 09:58

    Great spirit and enthusiast to the society

  • Brut India
    08/26/2019 08:00

    You can support Ravi Katapadi's campaign here: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/costume-man