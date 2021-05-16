back
This Woman Helps The Disabled Fight Covid-19
A visually challenged social worker with first-hand experience of surviving Covid, Tiffany Brar has taken on a noble task. Helping India's specially abled cope with the pandemic. 👏
16/05/2021 2:57 PM
4 comments
Manoj C.3 days
https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8
Sheikh M.4 days
I Support this Proposal
Kp S.5 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Brut India7 days
Last year, Tiffany Brar became the first Indian to receive the Holman Prize from the LightHouse for the Blind in USA: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2020/aug/30/tiffany-brar-bags-holman-prize-2020-2190106.html