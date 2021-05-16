back

This Woman Helps The Disabled Fight Covid-19

A visually challenged social worker with first-hand experience of surviving Covid, Tiffany Brar has taken on a noble task. Helping India's specially abled cope with the pandemic. 👏

16/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 24.9K
  • 4

And even more

  1. 1:35

    Agua potable: el derecho humano que muchos no tienen

  2. 1:46

    El eje cafetalero: un refugio para mujeres trans indígenas

  3. 5:09

    Una crisis cultural, 170 lenguas indígenas al borde de la extinción

  4. 3:31

    Regateo: ¿práctica cultural o explotación laboral?

  5. 3:53

    Defendiendo a las niñas víctimas de violencia sexual en Veracruz

  6. 3:46

    Lizzo habla sobre el "body positive"

4 comments

  • Manoj C.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8

  • Sheikh M.
    4 days

    I Support this Proposal

  • Kp S.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Brut India
    7 days

    Last year, Tiffany Brar became the first Indian to receive the Holman Prize from the LightHouse for the Blind in USA: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2020/aug/30/tiffany-brar-bags-holman-prize-2020-2190106.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.