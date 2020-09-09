back

Three Reasons Why India’s Covid Numbers Are Rising

India is soon expected to overtake the US and become the country with the highest Covid-19 caseload. The recent surge in infections can be linked to these three factors...

09/09/2020 2:57 PM
  • 243.9k
  • 181

And even more

  1. 2:27

    Porn-Watching Through The Roof During Covid-19

  2. 3:01

    Three Reasons Why India’s Covid Numbers Are Rising

  3. 10:17

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  4. 7:21

    BJP Vs. Congress On Modi's Pandemic Response

  5. 5:44

    WHO Raises Alarm On Future Pandemics

  6. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

144 comments

  • Charlie C.
    28 minutes

    PM Modi has decided that India can't afford a prolonged lockdown. The only alternative is herd immunity. India has a population of 1.3 billion people. If 1% of the population dies of Covid19, India will be looking at 13 million deaths.

  • Girdhari
    2 hours

    Too bad 👎

  • Vineet R.
    8 hours

    अब पछतावत होत का जब 🦚 'मोर' 🦚 चुग गया देश।

  • Abdul W.
    10 hours

    If Namaste trump was cancelled and international flights was stOpped from January and lockdown was not done in haste with 4 hours notice today situation would have been different? One more big failure of Modi after Monetization and GST

  • Ammad U.
    10 hours

    Best of luck India... Wish u more success

  • Ravi S.
    12 hours

    Becoz of Nehru , I guess

  • Ram Y.
    12 hours

    Even if 0.1 % people died we could have 13 Lakh deaths. Timely lockdown by Government with strictness there were least cases of deaths in India due to efforts of Paramedics and doctors. Even the death in most cases were in those who were carrying some other chronic illness and who did not tell this to doctors. Secondly our Indian foods with spices also increases Immunity. There is herd Immunity because of exposure of masses Immunity developed. IN INDIA CREDIT GOES TO GOVERNMENT, PARAMEDICS, PEOPLE AS WELL. IT IS WRONG AND IRRATIONAL TO COMPARE INDIA WITH ANY COUNTRY CONSIDERING THE POPULATION AS WELL AS GROUND REALITIES.INDIA IS BEST IN HANDLING CORONA VIRUS. WITH FLUE ONLY 6.5 Lakh people die every year. INDIA IS THE BEST, PHIR BHI DIL HAI HINDUSTANI.

  • Sastry V.
    14 hours

    why comparisons then the method of spread right from beginning is to be compared .

  • Shaiza S.
    18 hours

    Live and fight for your own life

  • Shaiza S.
    18 hours

    Wake up indian

  • Shaiza S.
    18 hours

    It because of uneducated cityzenship. What government can do if you don't care for your own life. Your life is in your hand not in government hand.

  • Vinita B.
    18 hours

    Blame it on Nehru

  • Rahul D.
    19 hours

    That's why We should have educated leaders..

  • Raghuram B.
    20 hours

    The governance is dodging it's resources,wantonly.Nevertheless there's spontainity in all it's affairs whatsoever and howsoever.It is tomfoolery of segregated and haphazardly sorts, recklessly undermining flaws of implicated adultery.There is not an speck of basic precision in all culminated endeavours,.till date.Anyways the blame game is in the culmination of luxurious deeds of zero valour.

  • Nedum C.
    20 hours

    Get lost Broot. Always coming with Khangressi propaganda. You jealous becose Bharat is very soon going to No. 1. in world. Jai Modiji.. Jai Shri Ram.

  • Ar P.
    a day

    Congratulations

  • Na G.
    a day

    Where is vacccine

  • Thangjam T.
    a day

    Without vaccine it is impossible

  • Imran K.
    a day

    Great achievement

  • Mohit S.
    a day

    Clear cut guidelines are there starting from testing to patient stratification and management ... Now govt is mostly focused on keeping the mortality alara....

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.