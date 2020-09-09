back
Three Reasons Why India’s Covid Numbers Are Rising
India is soon expected to overtake the US and become the country with the highest Covid-19 caseload. The recent surge in infections can be linked to these three factors...
09/09/2020 2:57 PM
144 comments
Charlie C.28 minutes
PM Modi has decided that India can't afford a prolonged lockdown. The only alternative is herd immunity. India has a population of 1.3 billion people. If 1% of the population dies of Covid19, India will be looking at 13 million deaths.
Girdhari2 hours
Too bad 👎
Vineet R.8 hours
अब पछतावत होत का जब 🦚 'मोर' 🦚 चुग गया देश।
Abdul W.10 hours
If Namaste trump was cancelled and international flights was stOpped from January and lockdown was not done in haste with 4 hours notice today situation would have been different? One more big failure of Modi after Monetization and GST
Ammad U.10 hours
Best of luck India... Wish u more success
Ravi S.12 hours
Becoz of Nehru , I guess
Ram Y.12 hours
Even if 0.1 % people died we could have 13 Lakh deaths. Timely lockdown by Government with strictness there were least cases of deaths in India due to efforts of Paramedics and doctors. Even the death in most cases were in those who were carrying some other chronic illness and who did not tell this to doctors. Secondly our Indian foods with spices also increases Immunity. There is herd Immunity because of exposure of masses Immunity developed. IN INDIA CREDIT GOES TO GOVERNMENT, PARAMEDICS, PEOPLE AS WELL. IT IS WRONG AND IRRATIONAL TO COMPARE INDIA WITH ANY COUNTRY CONSIDERING THE POPULATION AS WELL AS GROUND REALITIES.INDIA IS BEST IN HANDLING CORONA VIRUS. WITH FLUE ONLY 6.5 Lakh people die every year. INDIA IS THE BEST, PHIR BHI DIL HAI HINDUSTANI.
Sastry V.14 hours
why comparisons then the method of spread right from beginning is to be compared .
Shaiza S.18 hours
Live and fight for your own life
Shaiza S.18 hours
Wake up indian
Shaiza S.18 hours
It because of uneducated cityzenship. What government can do if you don't care for your own life. Your life is in your hand not in government hand.
Vinita B.18 hours
Blame it on Nehru
Rahul D.19 hours
That's why We should have educated leaders..
Raghuram B.20 hours
The governance is dodging it's resources,wantonly.Nevertheless there's spontainity in all it's affairs whatsoever and howsoever.It is tomfoolery of segregated and haphazardly sorts, recklessly undermining flaws of implicated adultery.There is not an speck of basic precision in all culminated endeavours,.till date.Anyways the blame game is in the culmination of luxurious deeds of zero valour.
Nedum C.20 hours
Get lost Broot. Always coming with Khangressi propaganda. You jealous becose Bharat is very soon going to No. 1. in world. Jai Modiji.. Jai Shri Ram.
Ar P.a day
Congratulations
Na G.a day
Where is vacccine
Thangjam T.a day
Without vaccine it is impossible
Imran K.a day
Great achievement
Mohit S.a day
Clear cut guidelines are there starting from testing to patient stratification and management ... Now govt is mostly focused on keeping the mortality alara....