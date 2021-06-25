back
Three Ways To Stop The Third Covid-19 Wave
AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had three small suggestions to prevent the third wave of Covid-19.
25/06/2021 9:36 AM
8 comments
Alok N.4 hours
We wont make the same mistake, but PM Modi will make same mistake of being tolerable and ideological messiah that will prevent him from taking strict action against farmers protest. PM Modi by merit of his meditative powers and yogasanas will not be feared of growing delta variant in britain and would thus not stop the flights yet again. So expecting the people to cooperate with MMS 3.
Rajesh S.8 hours
Good evening
Jaana M.8 hours
This short vifeo should be broadcast on Tv channels so people understand and be more vigilant 🙏🏻
Ingori L.12 hours
Efficacy of vaccines on 'Delta plus' variants One of India's top virologists and a former member of the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), Professor Shahid Jameel, expressed concerns regarding the Delta plus variant earlier this week. He said that the new mutant variant may just be capable of dodging immunities, both from Covid-19 vaccines as well as from earlier infections. This is because the Delta plus variant not only has all the symptoms that the original Delta variant had, but also carries symptoms from its partner Beta variant (K417N mutation), Professor Jameel explained. We already know that the Beta variant evades Covid-19 vaccines much better than the Alpha or the Delta variants, as evidenced by the fact that the South African government had returned a consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines, reasoned the virologist.
Mk M.14 hours
Shajahan T.14 hours
Please explain our modiji not to conduct any election campaign in india,especially in UP
T A.14 hours
Suggestions will be conveniently ignored...that's for sure!
Brut India14 hours
If you're wondering about the Delta variant, read on: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/delta-plus-variant-evades-covid-19-vaccines-all-you-need-to-know-about-major-concerns-101624583935282.html