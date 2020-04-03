back

To Be Poor And Locked Down In India

“Earlier we were dying from the coronavirus, now we will die from hunger.” How India’s slum dwellers are surviving the world’s largest lockdown.😔

04/03/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 04/03/2020 7:47 AM
  • 45.5k
  • 63

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 5:04

    Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

  2. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  3. 4:31

    Tips On How To Work From Home

  4. 4:19

    Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

  5. 2:28

    "Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery

  6. 1:13

    How Different Is The Covid-19 Lockdown In Kashmir?

60 comments

  • Aasim A.
    12 hours

    It’s Pakistan fault

  • RC M.
    2 days

    Modi it is your duty as India's Prime Minister and your government to feed the poor of each state not the people's duty.

  • Prajakt M.
    3 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159587254754746&id=507839745

  • Elena E.
    3 days

    Very sad for them.. but the question is what for to have kids if you cannot provide for them even food....... a woman lives in a family of 9... 👀

  • Thowfeera K.
    3 days

    😔😔

  • Chandru I.
    3 days

    https://m.hindustantimes.com/india-news/lockdown-in-india-was-early-this-was-far-sighted-courageous-move-who-special-envoy-on-covid-19/story-wNdCkNVOqV5gCN8Du9jJ3N.html

  • Nishant A.
    4 days

    They are not being ignored.

  • Rahul D.
    4 days

    Listen Brut! You are not running the government! Govt knows the woes of his citizens. You don't have to remind that. If possible, please do something positive, otherwise keep your mouth shut.

  • Sunita K.
    4 days

    Now what is the reality in ground level. NDTV and other channel should see this .what ever they're only showing one side of the coin.

  • Shiva K.
    4 days

    . Plz don't show the false numbers for publicity. Coming to the facts The average minimum payout for any person is not less than 600-700 per day, it is same in every metro 2) In a family of 9 you are trying to say only one lady is working, which cannot be true 3) Govt is giving enough ration to every family which is not covered by you What is that you guys are trying to prove here

  • Karan D.
    4 days

    FISSAI has food 2.5 times the annual consumption of Indian population. If properly utilized we can survive with properly following the lockdown guidelines. But if the currents situation persists for 1 year India is good as dead. There will be no one to dispose our dead and perform their last duties. Then in that situation everybody should be prepared to take hard steps. And some cases are also evident that one person can catch corona virus twice. Maybe young survive but infants and old will die surely and their number will beyond the count as in India we have 8-9 crore population above 60years age. So choice is ours.

  • Sara G.
    4 days

    India should implement Philippines president orders, That will be the best. After 70 years of Congress party thieves India has home less???

  • Faizul K.
    4 days

    None but Allah can solve this problem.

  • Dipjyoti R.
    4 days

    Ok then come together and we all die together. Stupid potal. Biased media always try to find negative news and spread the negativity.

  • Ratul S.
    4 days

    Thank you,

  • Chalasani S.
    4 days

    Ar u pakisthan or india

  • Satish P.
    4 days

    Wow

  • Hitesh S.
    4 days

    Again wahi sawaal hai brut se, kuch paise ration waha deke aae yaa apni daal paka k le aae, sharm bhi kaarlo thodi si. Sirf negative hi ho raha hai

  • Nilesh G.
    4 days

    family of 9???condoms are best gifts from government...please dont have sex or use condoms ...even 1 child is too much...india wake up

  • Kavita N.
    4 days

    Brut u can send ur volunteers to distribute food to them