To Be Poor In India Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Can India’s poor afford washing hands and social distancing at all? 🤔

03/21/2020 4:57 AM
  • 118.0k
  • 125

118 comments

  • S R.
    7 hours

    I can't stop myself 😢

  • ShayKh M.
    8 hours

    Ab kaha h desh bakhti k comments krne waale so called true indians..... HelpThemFirst

  • Manas D.
    12 hours

    Bidi pine k lie, 70 pine k lie paise hai or hand wash k lie paise nehi hai? "Brut" tu yeh sab bandh kar vai, or kitna rang dikhayega apna?

  • Sanjay G.
    13 hours

    Modi ko bole

  • Salman S.
    14 hours

    Sahi baat hai Rural India me halat gambhir hai Logo k paas khane ko nahi hai Subha se Kam se Kam 30-40 garib logo ko Khana bant Chuka hum Now I started to worry as more and more people are heading toward my area as poor people can't get food at any place in town And shame on those asshole Jo social media pe badi badi baaten karte hai aur abhi Ghar aaye mangne walo ko 2 roati dene tayyar nahi

  • Archana H.
    15 hours

    If you have studies so much and checked all the areas then you can start helping the poor. Do you think we are not worried about them?? Even they are humans and just imagine because of someone's who came from abroad who chose to roam freely despite of the warnings these people get infected instead of doing such study go and educate those educated fools who are selfish enough to roam rhe city instead of self distancing. Even we can write some cheap articles but where and how to use our knowledge and study is important. Now is not the time to preach it's time to act. Help them if you can or instead of showing camera and interviewing them stay home and don't let them get infected. It's a pandemic not a joke. Help them get an aid and help them for their daily meals. Put effort on that not on how many poor people are there and how they are suffering. Contribute something.

  • Joshua R.
    16 hours

    one of the reasons which I told you

  • Seshagiri B.
    a day

    Honourable Prime Minister of India: Corona Pandemic Stages 3 & 4 is very critical. For people living on footpaths, provide food, medicine & accommodation. MAKE SCHOOLS AS SHELTER HOMES THIS SUMMER - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yc6NbgzRzQ via @ChangeOrg_India

  • Sunitha K.
    a day

    Paid media, ask them to cover Italy and Pakistan.

  • Khan F.
    a day

    1947 k baad is Desh ko sab se zyada Apno ne loota hai..... Bas Prathna karo k China ya ltaly k tarah yaha situation na ho.

  • Beni B.
    2 days

    I wish the whole world would return to normal life. It is a painful blow to the whole world and to all the people on this universe it is very sad to see such difficult cases. Be strong in hope and faith. Strengthen your hands with great love for the whole world. 💛🙏India my Love 🇮🇳

  • Biswajit D.
    2 days

    হে ঈশ্বর তুমিই রাখবালা!! তবু এদেশ তোমার আমার.. তোমায় ভালোবাসি!!

  • Orush J.
    2 days

    This is bitter reality of India's Modi led govt. Brut is doing great job. I appreciate.👍👍👍

  • Suvojit M.
    2 days

    Example of our awareness..... https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2584465361824694&id=1515597552044819

  • Cyril F.
    2 days

    I think this government bashing by Brut India should stop...did you ever appreciated any policy of our government?

  • Humayun N.
    2 days

    To all my Indians brother & sisters it's all about taking care your own self. hope this pandemic will over soon & it won't spread across India.. Therefore stay at home & create social distancing.. This is what we are experiencing in pakistan too. Hope everything will be alright.

  • Vivek P.
    2 days

    Food for all,stay home.be safe. worried more about people who live in streets and daily wage workers, vegetable sellers,and sick patients, pregnant ladies and dialysis patients....the government has not done any precautions method .do life of those people are worthless😞... feeling sad , all that is happening is above our limit,..but one thing we can do... spread positive vibes..good people around the world must be safe....rich or poor .good hearts must be safe...

  • Kishore M.
    2 days

    Tap is not open fully then fow water will com please see this video again

  • Hritam N.
    2 days

    Still I think these period r lesser vulnerable, coz they're not comimg in contact with ousiers much. Still a matter of concern

  • Rachel K.
    2 days

    Distribute mask and sanitizers for free. Arrest all the people who escaped from quarantine including vips n celebrities. Fine people without masks.