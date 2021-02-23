back
To Coronil Or Not To Coronil
India’s doctors were livid when two Union ministers stood beside Ramdev at the launch of the controversial Coronil drug. Here’s how the whole thing played out...
23/02/2021 6:57 PM
246 comments
Harry D.6 hours
ALMOST EVERYTHING COMING OUT OF PATANJALI IS OF INFERIOR QUALITY OR ADULTERATED OUR MINISTERS ARE UNPAD AND GAWAR WHO ARE ENDORSING FAKE PRODUCTS
Khurram I.6 hours
Jahil qom
Geeta D.8 hours
Agey chalo baba
Saikhom B.9 hours
These dramas will not last forever... sooner or later, it's gonna end... and one day, future will remember dr sahab for this very statement...
Ashish P.9 hours
Please fix your lazy eye😉 with this baba ji.
Gohul D.9 hours
This is old wild west scam tactic. In late 1850-1900 scammers used to sell snake oil, opium oil as medicine in the US. 😑
Balvindar H.10 hours
Desh Ka Kalank
Ash S.11 hours
Yeh logo ka bas yehi kaam hai logo ke samne chutiya katna bhosari kabhi apna product khudpe aajma aur maar ja phir humko boliyo bhai!🤣🖕🖕
Abel A.12 hours
Who believes in this type of fools
Tahir K.13 hours
Tell him to spell research
Fawad A.14 hours
He's giving Costly advices to brainless ENDIAN... That's why all you stu*pid drinking cow 🐄 Ur*ine and Cow 🐮 Dun*g
Avinash S.14 hours
Why not a corona infected thing smelled them and then need to check , whether is it effective or not without other medicines.
Khan W.14 hours
Hahaha ye India m kya ho rha hh... I think name of county need to b changed
Sarita Y.15 hours
W HO jine kabhe bhe African countries ko aage nahe aane diya hamesha bimR he rakha
Samir M.16 hours
I think some day later they will shut down all the Medical Colleges...By their thinking the only you have to drink "Cow's pee'' to get remedy from all diseases... What a illiterate govt we have in our country!!! God save us!!!...
Mehebub T.17 hours
What a RAJNITI. FROM WHERE WE COME?
Michael M.19 hours
All thugs in this government
Michael M.19 hours
Your medicines could not cure your assistant, he got admitted in Aims for treatment, you are a pimp of the government, don't kill the people with your coronil medicine, you know there is lot of profit to sell coronil, there are lakhs of people effected with the virus, its just making money not service you are worried about
Ziarul M.19 hours
I made a huge contribution towards my country by not purchasing a single product of Patanjali. Samajhdar people will like it bhakt might call me terrorist 🤣😂
Sandeep S.19 hours
Anything is possible when it comes to big Party fund.