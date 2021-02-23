back

To Coronil Or Not To Coronil

India’s doctors were livid when two Union ministers stood beside Ramdev at the launch of the controversial Coronil drug. Here’s how the whole thing played out...

23/02/2021 6:57 PM
  • 80.6K
  • 262

And even more

  1. 3:23

    Anna Roy, sage femme : "Oui, on est maltraitants"

  2. 3:01

    Des protections périodiques gratuites pour les étudiantes dès la rentrée prochaine

  3. 4:11

    9 questions très simples sur la conquête de Mars

  4. 3:04

    L'enfer des punaises de lit

  5. 4:35

    C’est quoi, le syndrome de résignation ?

  6. 3:29

    La réalité de l'endométriose, c'est ça

246 comments

  • Harry D.
    6 hours

    ALMOST EVERYTHING COMING OUT OF PATANJALI IS OF INFERIOR QUALITY OR ADULTERATED OUR MINISTERS ARE UNPAD AND GAWAR WHO ARE ENDORSING FAKE PRODUCTS

  • Khurram I.
    6 hours

    Jahil qom

  • Geeta D.
    8 hours

    Agey chalo baba

  • Saikhom B.
    9 hours

    These dramas will not last forever... sooner or later, it's gonna end... and one day, future will remember dr sahab for this very statement...

  • Ashish P.
    9 hours

    Please fix your lazy eye😉 with this baba ji.

  • Gohul D.
    9 hours

    This is old wild west scam tactic. In late 1850-1900 scammers used to sell snake oil, opium oil as medicine in the US. 😑

  • Balvindar H.
    10 hours

    Desh Ka Kalank

  • Ash S.
    11 hours

    Yeh logo ka bas yehi kaam hai logo ke samne chutiya katna bhosari kabhi apna product khudpe aajma aur maar ja phir humko boliyo bhai!🤣🖕🖕

  • Abel A.
    12 hours

    Who believes in this type of fools

  • Tahir K.
    13 hours

    Tell him to spell research

  • Fawad A.
    14 hours

    He's giving Costly advices to brainless ENDIAN... That's why all you stu*pid drinking cow 🐄 Ur*ine and Cow 🐮 Dun*g

  • Avinash S.
    14 hours

    Why not a corona infected thing smelled them and then need to check , whether is it effective or not without other medicines.

  • Khan W.
    14 hours

    Hahaha ye India m kya ho rha hh... I think name of county need to b changed

  • Sarita Y.
    15 hours

    W HO jine kabhe bhe African countries ko aage nahe aane diya hamesha bimR he rakha

  • Samir M.
    16 hours

    I think some day later they will shut down all the Medical Colleges...By their thinking the only you have to drink "Cow's pee'' to get remedy from all diseases... What a illiterate govt we have in our country!!! God save us!!!...

  • Mehebub T.
    17 hours

    What a RAJNITI. FROM WHERE WE COME?

  • Michael M.
    19 hours

    All thugs in this government

  • Michael M.
    19 hours

    Your medicines could not cure your assistant, he got admitted in Aims for treatment, you are a pimp of the government, don't kill the people with your coronil medicine, you know there is lot of profit to sell coronil, there are lakhs of people effected with the virus, its just making money not service you are worried about

  • Ziarul M.
    19 hours

    I made a huge contribution towards my country by not purchasing a single product of Patanjali. Samajhdar people will like it bhakt might call me terrorist 🤣😂

  • Sandeep S.
    19 hours

    Anything is possible when it comes to big Party fund.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.