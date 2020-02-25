Train-Squatting: Get Fit For A Freebie
57 comments
Lily B.4 hours
This I was talking about
Moxeangel B.5 hours
Grt healthy initiative
Anil C.5 hours
Best thing
Suresh S.5 hours
It's wonderful initiatives towards public health awareness by Indian Railways india movement railways#
उत्कर्ष त.5 hours
what else you want in life 😀
Mahek H.6 hours
amazing..gud idea... Hats of to them who create this idea
Shravani A.8 hours
What if for senior citizens who are unable to do squats or physically challenged people?
Satyajit C.8 hours
More should be installed
Suriyaa G.9 hours
Super
Haseeb A.9 hours
Wtf 😂 😂
Sumit Y.9 hours
This is great initiative appreciate it. It should be on every platform.👍👍
Joju T.9 hours
Nice and innovative idea ❤️ We need ministers like this. Not the uneducated ones who exhorts to kill according to religion and cultures.
Sumit K.9 hours
tu ye kara kar tujhe bhi free main ticket mil jayegi😄😄
Shabrin K.9 hours
This is innovative
Priti B.10 hours
👌
Sushant N.10 hours
yehi hai woh 😂
SudeepKumar S.10 hours
Nice step by govt
Rajib B.11 hours
It's helpful for Delhi girls..😜🤣🤣🤣
Estelita F.11 hours
Ohhhh! AMAZING
Vishal D.11 hours
Platform Tiket ka Kya karna hai Local Journey Tiket do To public line mai lag jayegi