back

Train-Squatting: Get Fit For A Freebie

Platform tickets are worth squat at this railway station! 🏋

02/25/2020 5:57 PM
  • 102.7k
  • 94

Sports

  1. Train-Squatting: Get Fit For A Freebie

  2. The Life of Leander Paes

  3. “No, I am no god. I am Sachin”

  4. India's Rising Star Cricketer

  5. Rohit Sharma’s Reply To A Pakistani Journalist

  6. Virat Kohli Refuses To Comment On CAA Protests

57 comments

  • Lily B.
    4 hours

    This I was talking about

  • Moxeangel B.
    5 hours

    Grt healthy initiative

  • Anil C.
    5 hours

    Best thing

  • Suresh S.
    5 hours

    It's wonderful initiatives towards public health awareness by Indian Railways india movement railways#

  • उत्कर्ष त.
    5 hours

    what else you want in life 😀

  • Mahek H.
    6 hours

    amazing..gud idea... Hats of to them who create this idea

  • Shravani A.
    8 hours

    What if for senior citizens who are unable to do squats or physically challenged people?

  • Satyajit C.
    8 hours

    More should be installed

  • Suriyaa G.
    9 hours

    Super

  • Haseeb A.
    9 hours

    Wtf 😂 😂

  • Sumit Y.
    9 hours

    This is great initiative appreciate it. It should be on every platform.👍👍

  • Joju T.
    9 hours

    Nice and innovative idea ❤️ We need ministers like this. Not the uneducated ones who exhorts to kill according to religion and cultures.

  • Sumit K.
    9 hours

    tu ye kara kar tujhe bhi free main ticket mil jayegi😄😄

  • Shabrin K.
    9 hours

    This is innovative

  • Priti B.
    10 hours

    👌

  • Sushant N.
    10 hours

    yehi hai woh 😂

  • SudeepKumar S.
    10 hours

    Nice step by govt

  • Rajib B.
    11 hours

    It's helpful for Delhi girls..😜🤣🤣🤣

  • Estelita F.
    11 hours

    Ohhhh! AMAZING

  • Vishal D.
    11 hours

    Platform Tiket ka Kya karna hai Local Journey Tiket do To public line mai lag jayegi