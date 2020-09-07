back

Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals

These families separated by Covid had an emotional reunion in a Delhi hospital.

07/09/2020 9:31 AM
17 comments

  • Hothat B.
    07/10/2020 04:32

  • રીરી ન.
    07/09/2020 23:16

    One day in time India be normal.

  • Smita S.
    07/09/2020 18:28

    God bless you

  • Mitali S.
    07/09/2020 17:28

    Bravo brut india ..

  • Rewan K.
    07/09/2020 14:17

  • Rishabh M.
    07/09/2020 11:58

    Just stop these dramas, there are NO BEDS in hospitals for the patients..hell they would live to meet their families 😏

  • Farhan B.
    07/09/2020 11:34

    Aren't they allowed to carry the smartphone?

  • Prakhar B.
    07/09/2020 10:47

    Nice Initiative....

  • Arun S.
    07/09/2020 10:38

    Nice step by govt

  • Sheetal J.
    07/09/2020 10:29

    Very good initiative .

  • Ganesh C.
    07/09/2020 10:26

    https://youtu.be/3HFl33PWA4o

  • Aamit P.
    07/09/2020 10:24

    But can u check what kind of treatment are they getting also how come rich & filthy people get escaped from covid19 very easily in few days

  • Baijul S.
    07/09/2020 10:23

    With due respect to all. See and learn what one has to go through . Despite such clips posted here on face book , what will convince all that whether its real or not , its better to protect yourself and your family by following the various directives laid down by your governments . Its simple as ABC . Sad till it hits hard is when one wonders what happened .

  • Ravinder K.
    07/09/2020 10:12

    Good idea sir

  • Pandey P.
    07/09/2020 09:54

    Very good

  • Ashish M.
    07/09/2020 09:49

    Jitni nautanki hai yehi karwa lo

  • Aparna C.
    07/09/2020 09:45

    Thk u real heroes our Doctors