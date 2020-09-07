Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
This has been an incredible experience from day one! This hasn't be my first time trading but but honestly I didn't know what to expect when I first joined. After much loss, God walked me through the entire process from start to finish, which was a huge plus! They made they made the entire process so easy and hassle free! I'm very impressed! I'll definitely be referring him to you all contact him now via telegram
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://t.me/CRYPTOOPTIONTRADING
One day in time India be normal.
God bless you
Bravo brut india ..
Jbbbjjjhhvv.mkkmkmmmmlll
Just stop these dramas, there are NO BEDS in hospitals for the patients..hell they would live to meet their families 😏
Aren't they allowed to carry the smartphone?
Nice Initiative....
Nice step by govt
Very good initiative .
https://youtu.be/3HFl33PWA4o
But can u check what kind of treatment are they getting also how come rich & filthy people get escaped from covid19 very easily in few days
With due respect to all. See and learn what one has to go through . Despite such clips posted here on face book , what will convince all that whether its real or not , its better to protect yourself and your family by following the various directives laid down by your governments . Its simple as ABC . Sad till it hits hard is when one wonders what happened .
Good idea sir
Very good
Jitni nautanki hai yehi karwa lo
Thk u real heroes our Doctors
17 comments
Hothat B.07/10/2020 04:32
This has been an incredible experience from day one! This hasn't be my first time trading but but honestly I didn't know what to expect when I first joined. After much loss, God walked me through the entire process from start to finish, which was a huge plus! They made they made the entire process so easy and hassle free! I'm very impressed! I'll definitely be referring him to you all contact him now via telegram 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/CRYPTOOPTIONTRADING
રીરી ન.07/09/2020 23:16
One day in time India be normal.
Smita S.07/09/2020 18:28
God bless you
Mitali S.07/09/2020 17:28
Bravo brut india ..
Rewan K.07/09/2020 14:17
Jbbbjjjhhvv.mkkmkmmmmlll
Rishabh M.07/09/2020 11:58
Just stop these dramas, there are NO BEDS in hospitals for the patients..hell they would live to meet their families 😏
Farhan B.07/09/2020 11:34
Aren't they allowed to carry the smartphone?
Prakhar B.07/09/2020 10:47
Nice Initiative....
Arun S.07/09/2020 10:38
Nice step by govt
Sheetal J.07/09/2020 10:29
Very good initiative .
Ganesh C.07/09/2020 10:26
https://youtu.be/3HFl33PWA4o
Aamit P.07/09/2020 10:24
But can u check what kind of treatment are they getting also how come rich & filthy people get escaped from covid19 very easily in few days
Baijul S.07/09/2020 10:23
With due respect to all. See and learn what one has to go through . Despite such clips posted here on face book , what will convince all that whether its real or not , its better to protect yourself and your family by following the various directives laid down by your governments . Its simple as ABC . Sad till it hits hard is when one wonders what happened .
Ravinder K.07/09/2020 10:12
Good idea sir
Pandey P.07/09/2020 09:54
Very good
Ashish M.07/09/2020 09:49
Jitni nautanki hai yehi karwa lo
Aparna C.07/09/2020 09:45
Thk u real heroes our Doctors