What Are Super-spreaders?

They may not have experienced any symptoms yet, but they're quickly spreading the coronavirus more than others. Here, a doctor explains more about so-called super-spreaders.

03/14/2020 2:57 PM
6 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    Super spreaders aren't the only ones hurting the attempts to control the outbreak. Panicking, this suspected coronavirus patient ran away from the hospital in Punjab where he was being tested: https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/mar/04/suspected-coronavirus-patient-runs-away-from-hospital-in-punjab-2112154.html

  • Aman M.
    2 days

    Aap do logo ki madad kro wali chain hai ye to bc

  • Sajib S.
    2 days

    You guys didn't share how many are recoverd 😤😤🤬🤬not everyone can get infected by this virus ok

  • Sameer Y.
    2 days

    It is like a chain reaction

  • Zayan A.
    3 days

    I love my badge

  • Sanjana A.
    3 days

    now you know why that person is not showing any symptom.! There are such rare cases.!