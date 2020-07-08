back

What Exactly Is Homeopathy?

100 million Indians use homeopathy. But why is it so controversial?

01/21/2019 5:26 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:18 AM
80 comments

  • Dan P.
    08/07/2020 04:50

    Consider two flasks containing the same volumes of the same liquids with the same infinitesimally small concentrations of the same substance, differing only in how they were derived. Assume the first was derived by serial homeopathic dilutions while the other was obtained by simply placing the same amount of the substance directly into the fluid containing flask without the process of dilutions. According to homeopathy, the contents of the first flask should have medicinal properties not shared by the other flask, despite their contents being EXACTLY identical. If homeopathic product labeling listed ingredient concentrations rather than dilutions the dubious nature of these products would be explicit. For example, “Arnica 0%”. Even better would be a requirement that if the ingredient in question is undetectable, as above, then it could not be listed as an ingredient at all. An appropriate product label would transparently read, for example, “Contains water 100%”. Such labeling would differ from current homeopathic labeling only in that it would not list how the 0% arnica or 100% water solutions were derived, i.e., their histories, but only what is actually in the container, what the consumer purchased

  • Akuza F.
    01/08/2020 03:34

  • Rajan B.
    03/09/2019 00:52

  • Vibha S.
    03/06/2019 17:14

    I believe because I have been cured by homeopathy

  • Achutha K.
    03/04/2019 02:06

  • Vidhan S.
    03/03/2019 22:56

  • Janin J.
    02/16/2019 04:07

    Anyone, who doesn't have Faith on homeopathy.... A DIY test for healthy non believer... Take 1M dosage of Lycopidium, and wait for 48hours.... When u will be shitting blood due to piles...... Then go back conventional physics and chemistry and keep thinking , how the hell a medicine worked that didn't even have even a drop of original medicine in more than 1000liter of distilled water....

  • Srivalli G.
    02/03/2019 16:37

    Proud of being a homoeopath .....Very positive comments on homoeo...Thank u Hahnemann for such a wonderful field of medicine

  • Gaurav K.
    01/30/2019 06:05

  • Himanshu D.
    01/24/2019 18:53

    after reading some comments, maybe it's not a placebo as you thought of!

  • Dañial K.
    01/24/2019 18:48

    I am using chelidonium and it's working too it's for digestion.

  • Jogina R.
    01/24/2019 11:24

  • Priyanka J.
    01/24/2019 10:32

  • Nagesh S.
    01/23/2019 19:24

  • Mayank C.
    01/23/2019 15:53

  • Dr-Usha S.
    01/23/2019 11:31

    Homeopathy works without making people bankrupt

  • Abhilov V.
    01/23/2019 11:26

  • Ajinkya W.
    01/23/2019 02:58

  • Mohammad A.
    01/22/2019 16:20

  • Rudra G.
    01/22/2019 12:11

