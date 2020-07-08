What Exactly Is Homeopathy?

Right Back To Frontlines After Covid
Covid Doesn’t Discriminate: Private Docs Seek Safeguards
A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents
Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time
Doctor Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit
UP Cop Implores Bystanders To Help
Consider two flasks containing the same volumes of the same liquids with the same infinitesimally small concentrations of the same substance, differing only in how they were derived.
Assume the first was derived by serial homeopathic dilutions while the other was obtained by simply placing the same amount of the substance directly into the fluid containing flask without the process of dilutions.
According to homeopathy, the contents of the first flask should have medicinal properties not shared by the other flask, despite their contents being EXACTLY identical.
If homeopathic product labeling listed ingredient concentrations rather than dilutions the dubious nature of these products would be explicit.
For example, “Arnica 0%”.
Even better would be a requirement that if the ingredient in question is undetectable, as above, then it could not be listed as an ingredient at all.
An appropriate product label would transparently read, for example, “Contains water 100%”.
Such labeling would differ from current homeopathic labeling only in that it would not list how the 0% arnica or 100% water solutions were derived, i.e., their histories, but only what is actually in the container, what the consumer purchased
I want everyone who has illness to contact @abolocare I got his medication from delivery service after few days and I took the herbs for 6 days or more. I got to make a test a week leter negative from herpes, my doctor in Los Angeles told me it has no cure but I needed to get rid of it. Thanks Dr Abolo for helping cure herpes so everyone who do have herpes or any other viruses can contact WhatsApp +2348111229254
Sunny Rathod they have a good doze and feel good.
I believe because I have been cured by homeopathy
got answer here stop making such videos...
Indira Shukla
Anyone, who doesn't have Faith on homeopathy....
A DIY test for healthy non believer... Take 1M dosage of Lycopidium, and wait for 48hours.... When u will be shitting blood due to piles...... Then go back conventional physics and chemistry and keep thinking , how the hell a medicine worked that didn't even have even a drop of original medicine in more than 1000liter of distilled water....
Proud of being a homoeopath .....Very positive comments on homoeo...Thank u Hahnemann for such a wonderful field of medicine
see..
after reading some comments, maybe it's not a placebo as you thought of!
I am using chelidonium and it's working too it's for digestion.
Krushik A.V.
very informative 😜
Choudhary what you say
Saloni Verma heyy
Homeopathy works without making people bankrupt
Jatin Sharma
baga dr.
you know who sponsored this video
There’s a story on how Chinese people would deal with this totally differently and avoid such a catastrophe. But I’m sleeping now, so if anyone’s interested just comment and I’ll try to write it out when I wake up.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
80 comments
Dan P.08/07/2020 04:50
Consider two flasks containing the same volumes of the same liquids with the same infinitesimally small concentrations of the same substance, differing only in how they were derived. Assume the first was derived by serial homeopathic dilutions while the other was obtained by simply placing the same amount of the substance directly into the fluid containing flask without the process of dilutions. According to homeopathy, the contents of the first flask should have medicinal properties not shared by the other flask, despite their contents being EXACTLY identical. If homeopathic product labeling listed ingredient concentrations rather than dilutions the dubious nature of these products would be explicit. For example, “Arnica 0%”. Even better would be a requirement that if the ingredient in question is undetectable, as above, then it could not be listed as an ingredient at all. An appropriate product label would transparently read, for example, “Contains water 100%”. Such labeling would differ from current homeopathic labeling only in that it would not list how the 0% arnica or 100% water solutions were derived, i.e., their histories, but only what is actually in the container, what the consumer purchased
Akuza F.01/08/2020 03:34
I want everyone who has illness to contact @abolocare I got his medication from delivery service after few days and I took the herbs for 6 days or more. I got to make a test a week leter negative from herpes, my doctor in Los Angeles told me it has no cure but I needed to get rid of it. Thanks Dr Abolo for helping cure herpes so everyone who do have herpes or any other viruses can contact WhatsApp +2348111229254
Rajan B.03/09/2019 00:52
Sunny Rathod they have a good doze and feel good.
Vibha S.03/06/2019 17:14
I believe because I have been cured by homeopathy
Achutha K.03/04/2019 02:06
got answer here stop making such videos...
Vidhan S.03/03/2019 22:56
Indira Shukla
Janin J.02/16/2019 04:07
Anyone, who doesn't have Faith on homeopathy.... A DIY test for healthy non believer... Take 1M dosage of Lycopidium, and wait for 48hours.... When u will be shitting blood due to piles...... Then go back conventional physics and chemistry and keep thinking , how the hell a medicine worked that didn't even have even a drop of original medicine in more than 1000liter of distilled water....
Srivalli G.02/03/2019 16:37
Proud of being a homoeopath .....Very positive comments on homoeo...Thank u Hahnemann for such a wonderful field of medicine
Gaurav K.01/30/2019 06:05
see..
Himanshu D.01/24/2019 18:53
after reading some comments, maybe it's not a placebo as you thought of!
Dañial K.01/24/2019 18:48
I am using chelidonium and it's working too it's for digestion.
Jogina R.01/24/2019 11:24
Krushik A.V.
Priyanka J.01/24/2019 10:32
very informative 😜
Nagesh S.01/23/2019 19:24
Choudhary what you say
Mayank C.01/23/2019 15:53
Saloni Verma heyy
Dr-Usha S.01/23/2019 11:31
Homeopathy works without making people bankrupt
Abhilov V.01/23/2019 11:26
Jatin Sharma
Ajinkya W.01/23/2019 02:58
baga dr.
Mohammad A.01/22/2019 16:20
you know who sponsored this video
Rudra G.01/22/2019 12:11
There’s a story on how Chinese people would deal with this totally differently and avoid such a catastrophe. But I’m sleeping now, so if anyone’s interested just comment and I’ll try to write it out when I wake up.