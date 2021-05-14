back
What Is Mucormycosis?
There have been cases of black fungus infections in Covid patients, but what exactly is this rare, possibly fatal disease? And how can you avoid it?
14/05/2021 5:27 AM
35 comments
Rupesh M.35 minutes
So is this virus created by Dr.'s..to make money ...'Darr ka Dhanda"
Thiru S.an hour
Let us blame everything on Narendra Modi. Muslims are now blaming Gaza violence on Narendra Modi.
Subham G.an hour
Now what should we do now?????
Vikash A.2 hours
Why are you not talking about those ptn who are getting infection while hospital stay....
Shah J.3 hours
What a bloody moron...
Khaja R.6 hours
It’s doctor’s mistake more than patient’s
Nkur N.6 hours
Thankyou 4 valuable advice .
Kinnera M.7 hours
Anna I.8 hours
ab ye kya hai
Nazim A.11 hours
Doctor thank you very much, God bless you for this awesome, very informative video. Thank you Brut India for making it viral
Ronak B.11 hours
☝️☝️☝️avoid steroid doses dem day. Black fungus avoided,self made fungus
Ashita S.12 hours
Ashita S.12 hours
Ashita S.12 hours
Ajay P.12 hours
Sharjeel A.12 hours
know this about black fungus
Radha I.13 hours
Patient's creation? How? Unless the good doctor has precribed it, why would the patient take it? And these are not OTC meds. This is not in any way blaming the doctors - several lives have been saved by steroid intervention at the right time. But blaming the patient is not professional at all.
Hervé F.13 hours
Thanks for these informations 👍🏾
Manish J.13 hours
shit is getting real
DrManish J.13 hours
