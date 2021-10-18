back

What "Party Drugs" Can Do To You

Cannabis, cocaine, heroin, MDMA... Dr. Era Dutta broke down what exactly these drugs can do to our minds and bodies. 🤯

18/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 662.9K
  • 656

375 comments

  • Johnny Z.
    2 days

    Party drugs wait how a plant can be in a drug list when even US / israel and now in nepal weed is getting legalized I don't understand when there are so much crime going on in our country how can a plant dat makes people's chill and relaxed also mentioned in our ancient manuscripts as a medicine is still banned

  • Johnny Z.
    2 days

    Nepal v legal kar rha v ab toh .... israel pe toh kabka hogya kardo yar india main v legal 🥲

  • Mayank R.
    2 days

    Is this necessary?

  • Priyo R.
    2 days

    It's okay to me And to milliona of people over the millennium. Marijuana is safer than alcohol And tobacco. So even the UN removed marijuana from the danger drug list recently. But this topic has to be changed to what to do when you experience hallucinations when you are high with marijuana.. And the benefits of CBD .

  • AadiTya K.
    4 days

    How bout meth , Is it worth trying 🤣🤣🤣

  • Benjamin H.
    4 days

    Very helpful...im so glads you explained...God bless

  • Vaibhav C.
    4 days

    just chew hapident

  • Shakti T.
    5 days

    What about the most common drug alcohol???? It's more dangerous then all of this list above. You must speak about alcohol also

  • Jimmy G.
    5 days

    The first minute made it very clear that she doesn't have a clue about the Gyan she is giving. atleast get someone credible to give Gyan? Bad trip on cannabis???😆

  • Jáne D.
    7 days

    She is completely bullshit 🤣

  • Ishan B.
    16/11/2021 15:57

    True

  • Muntasir H.
    16/11/2021 15:27

    Thanks I won’t do drugs again.

  • Harshini K.
    16/11/2021 06:22

    This doctor is an idiot. Sorry to say. 🙏. She needs to hit the books again and re-study. She obviously jst a good text book topper. Zero knowledge otherwise. SHE HAS MISDIAGNOSED MANY PEOPLE. SHES AN IDIOT. SHE PUTS PPL ON PILLS AND MEDICATIONS AND MAKES THEM SICK AND BRAIN DEAD.

  • Mono S.
    15/11/2021 07:53

    Mast hai yeh bidu. Tried everything xD

  • Usama I.
    14/11/2021 20:22

    Md Faheiim

  • Pranab D.
    14/11/2021 16:53

    Didi thora hindi mein baat karlo....Mujhe toh kuch samajh nahi aaya.... Baki saab choro.... Alcohol naam ka ek drug hai usse vhi samjha do... 🙄🙏

  • Amol P.
    14/11/2021 16:08

    Don't believe her yall

  • Sanjay S.
    14/11/2021 15:15

    Side effects are of Hard Drugs not Cannabis, it is used as antiseptic in Aurvedic Medicines and also used to treat Cancer Patients.

  • Sãñdëëp Ã.
    14/11/2021 08:36

    Have You ever heard about Melatonin, Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin..? You are actually addicted to happiness hormones, not any material or substance. Everyone needs triggering these hormones, some do with substance, some do it with food, shopping, relationship, possession, win............ Try removing those hormones from the body, that will be an appropriate challenge. India banned this plant during Congress regime out of global pressure. Now those countries have realised it's importance and made it legal. We are still wasting tax money in apprehending substances, like fools. Try forming a government agency which can destroy your happiness hormones.😁😁 Everybody is addicted!!!

  • Sridhar R.
    14/11/2021 06:40

    Corona batch medical student

