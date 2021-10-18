What "Party Drugs" Can Do To You

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor
The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
Party drugs wait how a plant can be in a drug list when even US / israel and now in nepal weed is getting legalized I don't understand when there are so much crime going on in our country how can a plant dat makes people's chill and relaxed also mentioned in our ancient manuscripts as a medicine is still banned
Nepal v legal kar rha v ab toh .... israel pe toh kabka hogya kardo yar india main v legal 🥲
Is this necessary?
It's okay to me And to milliona of people over the millennium. Marijuana is safer than alcohol And tobacco.
So even the UN removed marijuana from the danger drug list recently.
But this topic has to be changed to what to do when you experience hallucinations when you are high with marijuana..
And the benefits of CBD .
How bout meth , Is it worth trying 🤣🤣🤣
Very helpful...im so glads you explained...God bless
just chew hapident
What about the most common drug alcohol????
It's more dangerous then all of this list above. You must speak about alcohol also
The first minute made it very clear that she doesn't have a clue about the Gyan she is giving. atleast get someone credible to give Gyan? Bad trip on cannabis???😆
She is completely bullshit 🤣
True
Thanks I won’t do drugs again.
This doctor is an idiot. Sorry to say. 🙏. She needs to hit the books again and re-study. She obviously jst a good text book topper. Zero knowledge otherwise.
SHE HAS MISDIAGNOSED MANY PEOPLE. SHES AN IDIOT. SHE PUTS PPL ON PILLS AND MEDICATIONS AND MAKES THEM SICK AND BRAIN DEAD.
Mast hai yeh bidu. Tried everything xD
Md Faheiim
Didi thora hindi mein baat karlo....Mujhe toh kuch samajh nahi aaya.... Baki saab choro.... Alcohol naam ka ek drug hai usse vhi samjha do... 🙄🙏
Don't believe her yall
Side effects are of Hard Drugs not Cannabis, it is used as antiseptic in Aurvedic Medicines and also used to treat Cancer Patients.
Have You ever heard about Melatonin, Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin..? You are actually addicted to happiness hormones, not any material or substance. Everyone needs triggering these hormones, some do with substance, some do it with food, shopping, relationship, possession, win............
Try removing those hormones from the body, that will be an appropriate challenge. India banned this plant during Congress regime out of global pressure. Now those countries have realised it's importance and made it legal. We are still wasting tax money in apprehending substances, like fools. Try forming a government agency which can destroy your happiness hormones.😁😁
Everybody is addicted!!!
Corona batch medical student
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
375 comments
Johnny Z.2 days
Party drugs wait how a plant can be in a drug list when even US / israel and now in nepal weed is getting legalized I don't understand when there are so much crime going on in our country how can a plant dat makes people's chill and relaxed also mentioned in our ancient manuscripts as a medicine is still banned
Johnny Z.2 days
Nepal v legal kar rha v ab toh .... israel pe toh kabka hogya kardo yar india main v legal 🥲
Mayank R.2 days
Is this necessary?
Priyo R.2 days
It's okay to me And to milliona of people over the millennium. Marijuana is safer than alcohol And tobacco. So even the UN removed marijuana from the danger drug list recently. But this topic has to be changed to what to do when you experience hallucinations when you are high with marijuana.. And the benefits of CBD .
AadiTya K.4 days
How bout meth , Is it worth trying 🤣🤣🤣
Benjamin H.4 days
Very helpful...im so glads you explained...God bless
Vaibhav C.4 days
just chew hapident
Shakti T.5 days
What about the most common drug alcohol???? It's more dangerous then all of this list above. You must speak about alcohol also
Jimmy G.5 days
The first minute made it very clear that she doesn't have a clue about the Gyan she is giving. atleast get someone credible to give Gyan? Bad trip on cannabis???😆
Jáne D.7 days
She is completely bullshit 🤣
Ishan B.16/11/2021 15:57
True
Muntasir H.16/11/2021 15:27
Thanks I won’t do drugs again.
Harshini K.16/11/2021 06:22
This doctor is an idiot. Sorry to say. 🙏. She needs to hit the books again and re-study. She obviously jst a good text book topper. Zero knowledge otherwise. SHE HAS MISDIAGNOSED MANY PEOPLE. SHES AN IDIOT. SHE PUTS PPL ON PILLS AND MEDICATIONS AND MAKES THEM SICK AND BRAIN DEAD.
Mono S.15/11/2021 07:53
Mast hai yeh bidu. Tried everything xD
Usama I.14/11/2021 20:22
Md Faheiim
Pranab D.14/11/2021 16:53
Didi thora hindi mein baat karlo....Mujhe toh kuch samajh nahi aaya.... Baki saab choro.... Alcohol naam ka ek drug hai usse vhi samjha do... 🙄🙏
Amol P.14/11/2021 16:08
Don't believe her yall
Sanjay S.14/11/2021 15:15
Side effects are of Hard Drugs not Cannabis, it is used as antiseptic in Aurvedic Medicines and also used to treat Cancer Patients.
Sãñdëëp Ã.14/11/2021 08:36
Have You ever heard about Melatonin, Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin..? You are actually addicted to happiness hormones, not any material or substance. Everyone needs triggering these hormones, some do with substance, some do it with food, shopping, relationship, possession, win............ Try removing those hormones from the body, that will be an appropriate challenge. India banned this plant during Congress regime out of global pressure. Now those countries have realised it's importance and made it legal. We are still wasting tax money in apprehending substances, like fools. Try forming a government agency which can destroy your happiness hormones.😁😁 Everybody is addicted!!!
Sridhar R.14/11/2021 06:40
Corona batch medical student