When A Human Heart Boarded The Hyderabad Metro

Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit
Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy
Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay
Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies
Disha Ravi On Her Activism
Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths
Wow 😯ov
A big round of applause for all
These keep alive our hopes. Responsibility of a noble profession. ❤️ Also, administration and various stakeholders. Who did their jobs right.
So that means a farmer came to rescue some business tycoon even though he was declared brain dead and khalistani 🙄
Doctors are God’s on Earth.
eknse ek doctor ha india mein ye bs ek misal ha
Really doctors r next to the God
I'd slap those media personals who were blocking their way in such a crucial time.
What is If the container would have slipped off from one's hand out of anxiety
Amazing gesture rekindling our faith in doctors and humanity🙏🏿
https://rupee4click.com/2vuo1
Great !!!
Heads off
Salute to everyone who was involved in this . donor.doctor.metro rail.frontline people.👍👍👍👍
Bravo
Great job and salute to doctor and metro administrator also👍
This was possible because of the coordinated effort.
Itp not possoble in real ..to beat a unattached live heart to beat for so long...
🙏👍 great
Shampu would get it right !!!!🤪
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
173 comments
Komal R.3 days
Wow 😯ov
Tajinder K.5 days
A big round of applause for all
Vaishali K.5 days
These keep alive our hopes. Responsibility of a noble profession. ❤️ Also, administration and various stakeholders. Who did their jobs right.
Rahul K.5 days
So that means a farmer came to rescue some business tycoon even though he was declared brain dead and khalistani 🙄
Ramadevi I.5 days
Doctors are God’s on Earth.
Jabbar S.6 days
eknse ek doctor ha india mein ye bs ek misal ha
Sujata V.10/02/2021 05:15
Really doctors r next to the God
Syed A.09/02/2021 17:23
I'd slap those media personals who were blocking their way in such a crucial time.
Purva G.09/02/2021 13:34
What is If the container would have slipped off from one's hand out of anxiety
Priti K.09/02/2021 02:05
Amazing gesture rekindling our faith in doctors and humanity🙏🏿
Moh K.08/02/2021 23:00
https://rupee4click.com/2vuo1
Utsab B.08/02/2021 15:23
Great !!!
Preeti T.08/02/2021 15:13
Heads off
Sanjay B.08/02/2021 15:09
Salute to everyone who was involved in this . donor.doctor.metro rail.frontline people.👍👍👍👍
Iyengar S.08/02/2021 14:53
Bravo
Ansari N.08/02/2021 14:34
Great job and salute to doctor and metro administrator also👍
Reena J.08/02/2021 14:15
This was possible because of the coordinated effort.
Parbati G.08/02/2021 11:34
Itp not possoble in real ..to beat a unattached live heart to beat for so long...
Babu N.08/02/2021 11:16
🙏👍 great
Prakash T.08/02/2021 09:39
Shampu would get it right !!!!🤪