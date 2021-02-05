back

When A Human Heart Boarded The Hyderabad Metro

A human heart rode from Nagole to Jubilee Hills in the Hyderabad metro. What happened next?

05/02/2021 8:27 AM
  • 615.5K
  • 260

173 comments

  • Komal R.
    3 days

    Wow 😯ov

  • Tajinder K.
    5 days

    A big round of applause for all

  • Vaishali K.
    5 days

    These keep alive our hopes. Responsibility of a noble profession. ❤️ Also, administration and various stakeholders. Who did their jobs right.

  • Rahul K.
    5 days

    So that means a farmer came to rescue some business tycoon even though he was declared brain dead and khalistani 🙄

  • Ramadevi I.
    5 days

    Doctors are God’s on Earth.

  • Jabbar S.
    6 days

    eknse ek doctor ha india mein ye bs ek misal ha

  • Sujata V.
    10/02/2021 05:15

    Really doctors r next to the God

  • Syed A.
    09/02/2021 17:23

    I'd slap those media personals who were blocking their way in such a crucial time.

  • Purva G.
    09/02/2021 13:34

    What is If the container would have slipped off from one's hand out of anxiety

  • Priti K.
    09/02/2021 02:05

    Amazing gesture rekindling our faith in doctors and humanity🙏🏿

  • Moh K.
    08/02/2021 23:00

  • Utsab B.
    08/02/2021 15:23

    Great !!!

  • Preeti T.
    08/02/2021 15:13

    Heads off

  • Sanjay B.
    08/02/2021 15:09

    Salute to everyone who was involved in this . donor.doctor.metro rail.frontline people.👍👍👍👍

  • Iyengar S.
    08/02/2021 14:53

    Bravo

  • Ansari N.
    08/02/2021 14:34

    Great job and salute to doctor and metro administrator also👍

  • Reena J.
    08/02/2021 14:15

    This was possible because of the coordinated effort.

  • Parbati G.
    08/02/2021 11:34

    Itp not possoble in real ..to beat a unattached live heart to beat for so long...

  • Babu N.
    08/02/2021 11:16

    🙏👍 great

  • Prakash T.
    08/02/2021 09:39

    Shampu would get it right !!!!🤪

