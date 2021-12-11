back
When You’re A Woman Running A Condom Brand In India
Condom: an essential commodity for everyone. A clear business opportunity. Yet, people go 🙀 when a woman sells it...
11/12/2021 8:27 AM
- 251.5K
- 1.3K
- 37
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Prashant K.a day
Salad is the Indian brand because most them will buy it but never use it
Syed H.3 days
https://amp.ibtimes.co.uk/condoms-too-big-indian-men-video-1430429
Syed H.3 days
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUKDEL34444520061208
Syed H.3 days
https://www.boloji.com/articles/7205/condoms-too-large-for-indian-men
Syed H.3 days
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/6161691.stm
Custer Z.6 days
I'm here to help 5 business partners in joining the IFA business opportunity... It the start of the year... Let make a difference WhatsApp +27683258170 now to join the journey
Roy S.15/12/2021 16:56
Shameless
Mohammad R.14/12/2021 17:23
don't worry guys in next 2-3 years there will no shy or shame on condoms
Soham H.14/12/2021 11:19
Where's the lie tho?
Amitava G.13/12/2021 17:30
Salad ko condom bana diya 🙄🙄
Anil K.12/12/2021 14:35
She is breaking the barriers..
Sashmita B.12/12/2021 10:47
Proud of you👏
Ria S.12/12/2021 04:53
This is actually good. I do not know why most people still consider sex education as some sort of sin.
Alex Q.11/12/2021 22:19
This company has done a lot in my life for those that still doubting at least you can see it, I was able to show what I've been able to make since I started investing with this company so the best thing anybody that wants to succeed in cryptocurrency business is to invest with this platform because they have proven to me time without numbered that they are really the best so that was why I said if I can do it you too you can do it. You don't have anything to keep you delaying because delay your is dangerous. I really want to thank the admin of this company for their hard work mr alex Sorota has never disappointed me and I believe it will not disappoint you too you can still give it a try like I did Send a direct message for more enquiries 👇👇👇 ,Alex Sorota
Anthony M.11/12/2021 21:33
aap k ear pod vegan hai ki nahi 🙄🙄🙄
Chigga K.11/12/2021 19:32
She finds out who to date!
Tarun D.11/12/2021 17:51
Itna vocal to ratan tata and Mukesh Ambani bhi nahi hai 😂😂😂😂 these fools have no other work then trying to be as voke as possible
Francis X.11/12/2021 14:36
Why do many ads???
Hervé F.11/12/2021 14:11
Good initiative. My support to her. Shame on those who disrespect her because she is a woman.
James L.11/12/2021 13:27
Wow I know Vegans are annoying and all but let them live don't make a Condom out of them... For God sake