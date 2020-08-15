back

Which Face Mask Is The Best?

Researchers have finally found the best face mask to protect against Covid-19. 😷

08/15/2020 2:57 PM
  • 117.3k
  • 34

22 comments

  • Abdul S.
    2 days

    But govt said n95 not good

  • Rohan V.
    2 days

    But india mein bol rhe N95 masks are not good🤣😂🤣

  • Avinash B.
    2 days

    Itni khusi

  • Angadpal S.
    2 days

    jhoot nhi bolta main

  • Nilanjan G.
    2 days

    Your page has become WhatsApp University. No link of research data or synopsis, just bloody irrelevant visuals!

  • Suman B.
    3 days

    "mai hu na" movie scenes fit there very nicely in your video..Good

  • Irshad K.
    3 days

    Tho

  • Karen N.
    3 days

    Better off advising ppl. effective supplements to improve the immune system, when I get a flu I take extra supps, of vitc and zinc, and it's less severe, your breathing in your bad air when you have mask on, itsnot healthy at all....

  • Gangadhar S.
    3 days

    Mask temporary solution, please spend your precious time to give a effective vaccine, world is waiting very eagerly to get out of pandemic.

  • Mayank S.
    3 days

    Nice work to malign once image rather to promote some health advisory message

  • Munish V.
    3 days

    Brut, India is great, so please once, JAI HIND, Dont make us fools

  • Pema N.
    3 days

    Find medicine not mask

  • J. P.
    3 days

    Though he and his mentors(RSS) done nothing for the independence yet they are the only people in India to enjoy full independence and implementing all what they wish, making people into bondage

  • Nasir D.
    3 days

    Oh! I didn't know that... Huh!

  • Sarvil M.
    3 days

    Made in India 🇮🇳 😂😂😂

  • Raj P.
    3 days

    - Cotton Masks Provide “sufficient” protection

  • Divya B.
    3 days

    I thought you will tell me something new which I don't know.

  • Sankar A.
    3 days

    I THINK SURGICAL MASK IS VERY EFFECTIVE,BEST AND SUITABLE FOR ALL PEOPLE , I AM USING IT AND AFTER 3 DAYS I change it regularly.i don't feel SUFFOCATION at all

  • Vishnuratha P.
    3 days

    So u want to prove modi wrong so all these drama

  • Ishan S.
    3 days

    make that change

