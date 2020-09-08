back

WHO Raises Alarm On Future Pandemics

What if the world is struck by yet another pandemic? This is how the chief of WHO cautioned member states...

09/08/2020 3:53 PMupdated: 09/08/2020 3:54 PM
  • 85.4k
  • 221

209 comments

  • Sadashivan N.
    7 hours

    After lockdown 4 most of the ignorant people have taken it for granted the CORONA is disappeared ,so they don't need to fallow SOCIAL DISTANCING and they don't like wearing MASK

  • Rathindra B.
    9 hours

    He is a number one crook employed by China to propagate Chinese flu . His tall lecture is useless .

  • Sunil D.
    11 hours

    This man should resign if he has any sense of decency left thanks 🙏

  • Ravi B.
    a day

    He is party to COVID19. Is he ot responsible for siding people who are reasons for CORONA

  • Kish S.
    a day

    CCP has the vaccine, let them give it to WHO. After all they listen and do what they say.

  • Lobsang P.
    a day

    Another China 🇨🇳 virus 🦠 is ready spread so he is confidently saying that this is not last pandemic there are more pandemic in future

  • Subrata H.
    a day

    World should stop funding WHO

  • Subrata H.
    a day

    How can you predict pandemic... all manmade

  • Syed S.
    2 days

    WHO and Tedros will never say anything good, they want the world and people to be in constant fear so they get what they want..

  • Ashutosh K.
    2 days

    Ye dalla sala..

  • Neha P.
    2 days

    He is the most confused person in the world !

  • Neeraj N.
    2 days

    Oxymoron..Chinese agent

  • Rohan R.
    2 days

    This is like a warning after the first ever earthquake, that there could be more earthquakes now.

  • Debadatta D.
    2 days

    already planning another pandemic for us. Biggest scum of the earth 🤮

  • Shridhar T.
    2 days

    Ya true and by that time u must go

  • Shaik O.
    2 days

    Tedros Adhanom is a member of the TPLF terrorist organisation, and a frontman of the NWO. The first director of the UN without a medical degree....

  • Navin B.
    2 days

    never heard any positive statement frm him during corona times..

  • Nawang P.
    2 days

    WHO...Who are u? What r u? Big failure 🖕🖕👎👎👎👎

  • Ankit S.
    2 days

    I think he is gone mad .. 😂

  • Smit P.
    2 days

    સુન રહે હો, સુન રહે હો ના 🤣

