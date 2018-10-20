back

Why India Is Grappling With Malnutrition...And Obesity

The number of India's malnourished people is staggering even as obesity figures are fast gaining weight. Surprisingly, these two problems may have the same solution.

10/20/2018 2:02 AM
  • 181.0k
  • 53

And even more

  1. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

  5. Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital

  6. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

40 comments

  • Sinruwng S.
    11/05/2018 02:34

    Oh so sad

  • Vignesh K.
    11/04/2018 16:11

    That's was really meaningful and a matter of our nation to be given importance.

  • Suresh Y.
    11/04/2018 15:31

    Very good

  • Shazada H.
    11/04/2018 15:27

    Superb

  • Darshan K.
    11/04/2018 14:37

    Nice

  • Navjot S.
    11/04/2018 12:52

    NYC

  • Kinjal S.
    11/03/2018 19:26

    very good

  • Munna B.
    11/03/2018 13:22

    Very nice

  • Jeet C.
    11/03/2018 09:10

    Good good

  • Jeet C.
    11/03/2018 09:10

    Fantastic

  • Jeet C.
    11/03/2018 09:09

    Super

  • ਰਜਤ ਸ.
    11/02/2018 17:16

    Gjb

  • SH H.
    11/02/2018 16:30

    Ai sob lok sudu india take?😭😭😭

  • Asma A.
    11/02/2018 12:38

    Brut india is the most stupid page after BBC

  • Benny P.
    11/02/2018 09:43

    Nice

  • Chhottu M.
    11/02/2018 09:41

    বা রে বা

  • Arun K.
    11/02/2018 04:09

    Gd mng

  • Mohd S.
    11/01/2018 18:26

    Badiya

  • Kousalya K.
    11/01/2018 11:49

    No i am losing weight, 😐

  • Prashant M.
    11/01/2018 10:11

    No good life all please