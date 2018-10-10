A Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood in This Pakistani City

Mithi, Pakistan, is as sweet as its name suggests. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony here, and are determined to keep it that way.
1068 comments
Mahar W.11/01/2019 08:23
mera dost Roshan narwani yahen ka h ye Sindh ki District Tharparkar m h jiska us din zikr kea tha
R. R.10/13/2019 01:59
They are jehadis
Shahzad R.10/12/2019 15:59
Usually people in Sindh are mystic in nature. Therefore they consider humanity first.
Jf M.10/12/2019 12:21
There is alot of prejudice on both Sides .
Mafizul H.10/12/2019 12:04
https://www.dawn.com/news/1167315
Labesh S.10/11/2019 15:45
bhai this is my city
Sachin G.10/11/2019 15:42
are Hindus left in pakistan to see this harmony?? shameful to see kidnappings of Hindu sisters and than converted
Tooba A.10/11/2019 14:53
Nice to see a positive video regarding pakistan in your channel. But Brut India, why so concerned about hindu oppression in Pakistan? Pakistan is not perfect country but you guys should focus on your muslim oppression problems instead.
Sardeep S.10/10/2019 18:30
Buhat hi peyar wale log hai mithi city k .
Kartar D.10/10/2019 09:38
Great molvi saheb
Pankaj S.10/10/2019 08:02
Mithu Mia and Falah e Insaniyat kaha he
Inderjit G.06/19/2019 06:12
Not true.Hindus and Muslims are opposite character.See what is going on in actual life in India and Pak..
Revanza A.04/10/2019 07:55
It's not the religion, but the people
Saurabh S.04/10/2019 03:26
Wtf ... In 1950s hindus were 15-20 % in porkistan and now reduced to 1% in terrorist loving country... And this BRUT is praising porkistan? In india muslim population increased from 2% to 20% in india still this BRUT is thinking hinduism is violent? Get d facts clear brut... recently we saw 2 hindu girls TEENS forcefully converted to islam coz they were celebrating A HINDU festival in porkistan Peaceful ... Just FO
Quasim A.04/03/2019 17:21
Or india me muslim ko sare Am mara jata he
Utkarsh S.04/03/2019 09:12
You forced and raped minor girls of minorities and converting in Islam and here you pretend to be a very peace loving and secular behnchodo Sharm aati ho to sudhr jao
Sagal Y.03/28/2019 17:55
😋🐄🐄🔪🤣🤣🤣
Praveen K.03/27/2019 09:34
Brut India really gone mad....how can u say hindus and muslims are living with harmony....whereas Hindus population decreased from 20 to 1%
Nauman A.03/25/2019 15:07
I am from Lahore's pakistan and my request to all India's people on this page please please promote peace,if german ,uk, french,usa become friend than why we cannot???
Habibur S.03/25/2019 13:54
Thanks